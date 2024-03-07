The Big Picture Creative shakeups delayed the Borderlands film for nearly a decade with multiple writers and directors.

Eli Roth took over directing with Craig Mazin penning a new script, but Mazin later revealed no involvement.

Tim Miller conducted reshoots, aiming to create a successful video game adaptation, boosting anticipation.

Borderlands dropped its first official trailer this month, revealing Eli Roth's vision for the highly popular video game series. That trailer elicited a number of responses; there was criticism over the visual style as well as the potential lifting of the "oddballs on a mission" trope that's defined films including Guardians of the Galaxy and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. There was also a fair smattering of praise for the fact that the film features Cate Blanchett in the leading role, which defies the tradition of studios usually going with a younger actress for action-oriented projects. But the biggest question remains: what took Borderlands so long to hit the silver screen? The answer lies in a tangle of creative shakeups that stretch back nearly a decade.

'Borderlands' Has Seen Multiple Writers Board the Project, as Well as a Change in Directors

The first rumblings of a Borderlands movie came around 2015, when Lionsgate announced that the project was officially in development. Avi Arad, best known for producing Sony's Spider-Man movies, boarded as a producer with his brother, Ari. At the time, the state of the video game movie was considered radioactive; audiences were a few years off from Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Borderlands was also very popular, which may have enticed Lionsgate as it was winding down on The Hunger Games films and needed its next big franchise. “This alliance is ideally positioned to create a bold, provocative, no-holds-barred motion picture phenomenon that will delight Borderlands' current legions of fans and captivate moviegoers around the world," Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Borderlands publisher Take-Two Entertainment, proclaimed.

Zelnick's proclamation was a bit short-lived. From 2015 to 2021, multiple writers boarded and left the project. First up was Aaron Berg, who was hired in 2016, then Oren Uziel, who came in to rewrite the script. The search for directors seemed fairly perilous as well, with Leigh Whannell being first rumored to helm Borderlands, with that sentiment quickly switching to Chris McKay. Finally, Eli Roth took over directing with Craig Mazin penning a new incarnation of the script. On paper, this seemed like a match made in heaven, as Roth's sensibilities fit perfectly within the Borderlands wheelhouse while Mazin was behind critical darlings such as Chernobyl and The Last of Us.

Mazin later revealed that he had no involvement with the final Borderlands script. He also debunked rumors that he had written material for the film under a pen name, telling Variety, “I am not a credited writer on the film, so I cannot claim any kind of authorship of Borderlands, much less ‘co-writing.' I did see the report about the pseudonym, which is false. I did not use a pseudonym. If the name in question is indeed a pseudonym, all I can say is… it’s not mine.” Nine writers were revealed to have contributed additional material to the script, which includes an eclectic collection of talent such as Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Juel Taylor (They Cloned Tyrone), and Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train).

'Borderlands' Underwent Reshoots With a New Director Who's a Video Game Fan Himself

Last year, Tim Miller stepped in to do reshoots on Borderlands, prompting a fresh wave of speculation. Though they've been part of nearly every major film production, reshoots have become synonymous with trouble. For every Rogue One, there's a Justice League. Miller was quick to set the record straight, saying that he took over reshoots due to Roth having a scheduling conflict with Thanksgiving. "It was an interesting experience to come in and do reshoots on a movie that’s not yours. It’s a freeing experience where you feel like, 'I’m just here to help wherever I can,'" he told Collider, while also revealing his desire to make a great video game adapation. "But my main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaption succeed is, I’ll be honest...I was feeling a little rusty, so I was happy to get back in the saddle. The movie gets up and moves. It’s a good ride."

Miller's previous work is definitely good news for Borderlands, as his previous directorial efforts have tackled video game material. In fact, one of his earliest projects was directing the opening cinematic sequence for DC Universe Online, a high octane effort that sees DC icons including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman duking it out with their various enemies. In an interview with DC Comics Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee, Miller detailed his love for the DC Universe. Miller also co-founded Blur Studio, a visual effects company that's done work on the Sonic the Hedgehog films along with cutscenes for the Halo games, further solidifying Miller's video game experience.

Miller might be familiar to fans for his work on the first Deadpool movie, which features Ryan Reynolds slipping back into the role of Wade Wilson following the less-than-critically acclaimed X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He managed to balance raunchy jokes with rapid-fire action, which not only set the tone for future Deadpool endeavors (including this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine), but is perfectly in tune with the Borderlands aesthetic. The series is well-known for its bursts of black comedy, as well as packing enough shootouts for five action movies. Miller's work on Deadpool, combined with Roth's tendencies for grindhouse films, seems like the perfect fit for each other. Borderlands fans and general audiences alike will see if the fruits of both filmmakers' labor result in a satisfying adaptation later this summer.

Borderlands is set for release on August 9, 2024.