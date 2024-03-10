The Big Picture Pandora is a chaotic world plagued by corporate greed, convict labor, private armies, and deadly monsters due to unchecked colonization.

The eccentric Vault Hunter team of Borderlands, led by Cate Blanchett's Lilith and Kevin Hart's Roland, search for alien treasures while facing bloody battles and betrayals.

Known for its unique art style and blend of FPS and RPG mechanics, Borderlands is a visually striking and immersive gaming franchise.

When the first trailer for the Borderlands movie dropped, a legion of fans of the iconic video game franchise finally sighed in relief. The project had been stuck in development hell for almost a decade, and many fans were starting to doubt it would ever come out, but it's finally happening — and it looks great! The trailer offers the first look at the team of Vault Hunters that will fight their way through the planet of Pandora against monsters and mercenaries to get their hands on an ancient alien treasure. But don't get things mixed up — this Pandora is not the other one with tall blue people, and this chaotic team is not your average thugs. The Borderlands universe is as crazy as it's complex, so let's lay out the basics before anyone gets lost looking for a Vault.

Borderlands A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate

Pandora Is Plagued By Greedy Corporations and Desperate Factions

Borderlands takes place in an original fictional universe. There's no Earth, for example, but it has many similarities to our own universe. One of those is the presence of megacorporations that dominate through economic influence, military might, and propaganda. They shape the whole galaxy's political landscape to suit their agendas, and their unchecked greed leads to the exploitation of local resources and labor, perpetuating economic disparities and social inequality anywhere they go.

The galactic core is where all these corporations — like Atlas Corporation, Dahl, and Hyperion — have their headquarters. However, true riches lie in the planets at the border of the known galaxy, as indicated by the franchise's very name. In the borderlands, there are no laws and the companies that occupy these planets bring along their own private armies and mercenary militias to enforce whatever rules make them richer and their endeavors more profitable. One such rule is that convict labor is allowed, so every planet where an ounce of valuable resource is found is suddenly plagued by the worst sort of criminals and psychopaths in general, such as the Bandits. Regular people also venture into the borderlands to try and become rich but often pay the price for the corporate greed of others with their own lives.

When the planet Pandora is discovered, one of such corporate races begins to see which company can occupy the most of it first. Pandora is believed to be rich beyond measure, which attracts the Atlas and Dahl corporations. They discover the existence of the Vaults, which are secret chambers built by an ancient race of aliens, the Eridians, and are supposed to be filled with riches and advanced tech. But Atlas fails to find any Vaults, leading to an invasion by Dahl. However, when Atlas learns of Dahl's project, they send a private army, the Crimson Lance, to Pandora, and neither of them ends up permanently settling on the planet. On their way out, the companies extract only their wealthiest colonizers, leaving Pandora infested with criminals, deadly monsters, and its nearly inhospitable weather. Over the years, many independent prospectors tried their luck in Pandora as the Vaults gradually became things of legend.

The Main Vault Hunter Team Is as Eccentric as It Is Deadly

In the first Borderlands game, the characters available for the player to choose from are introduced in a sequence that shows them arriving in Pandora on a bus. They are Roland (Kevin Hart), the soldier who's a Crimson Lance deserter; Lilith (Cate Blanchett), the Siren; Mordecai, the hunter, and his pet Bloodwing; and Brick, the berserker. In the movie, though, Mordecai and Brick are replaced by weapons specialist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) and her bodyguard, the mindless Krieg (Florian Munteanu), both of whom are only introduced in the sequel, Borderlands 2. They are Vault Hunters, independent prospectors who go to Pandora in the hopes of finding the Vaults by themselves.

The group begin operations by finding Claptrap (Jack Black), an extremely annoying all-purpose robot, and are later contacted by the xenoarchaeologist Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), who had been hired by Dahl to lead the company's search for the Vault, but ended up being left behind to fend for herself. Together, the group finds out that the artifact that acts as the Vault's "key" has been split into many parts and has to be put together, which they do after undertaking many bloody missions. During the whole game, the team is also observed and guided by the Guardian Angel, a voice that is always inexplicably contacting them. Angel seems to have some ulterior motives, but the quest to open the Vault prevents the player and their team from doing anything about it. Simultaneously, the Crimson Lance is also looking after the Vault key, led by Commandant Steele.

After the Vault Hunters finally assemble the pieces of the Vault key, it's time to open it. A bloody battle ensues, and, when the Vault is finally opened, there's only one thing inside it: a huge monster known as The Destroyer. Steele and the Crimson Lance are wiped out and the Destroyer is killed by the Vault Hunters, but there is a terrible consequence. With the Vault now open, a huge influx of an alien substance known as Eridium begins flowing through Pandora. Eridium is extremely valuable, too, and, now, another megacorporation turns its greedy eyes to Pandora: Hyperion, led by the maniac Handsome Jack.

‘Borderlands’ Is Known for Its Complex Gameplay and Unique Art Style

Borderlands is one of the best first-person shooter franchises in gaming. The first game was widely acclaimed, and Borderlands 2 was nominated for Game of the Year by many specialized vehicles and gaming awards. It has many spin-offs and another sequel, Borderlands 3, which didn't get the same praise the first two games did, but was still a respected entry in the franchise.

Along with its story and ever-expanding lore, Borderlands is known for its unique blend of first-person-shooting dynamics with RPG mechanics, including character progression, skill trees, and loot-based rewards. Players choose from distinct character classes, each with their own specialties and skill sets, and those have a direct influence on gameplay strategies and experience. For example, Lilith is a Siren, who is a mythical type of human, of which there are only six in the whole galaxy, and they can become invisible and harness elemental attacks. The others are either closer to the usual RPG classes or more self-explanatory. As a Soldier, Roland is a versatile character who is good at providing cover. Mordecai is a Hunter, which is equivalent to a sniper, and Brick is a Berserker, who goes on destructive rampages against the enemies. The addition of Tiny Tina presents the only difference between the games and the movie, as she's actually an NPC, or non-playable character, in Borderlands 2. Still, her being a weapons specialist is enough to make a class of its own.

Another element that sets Borderlands apart is its unique art style, featuring bold outlines, exaggerated proportions, and vibrant colors reminiscent of comic book aesthetics. The cel-shaded graphics give the games a visually striking quality, creating an immersive and whimsical atmosphere in which players want to spend time, despite the madness of the Pandora setting. Everything looks as if it has just been designed as a concept and immediately made the jump to the game. This blend of unique art style and colorful landscapes puts Borderlands closer to Mad Max in style, something that even Mad Max games haven't managed to accomplish.

Borderlands is set to release in U.S. theaters on August 9, 2024.

