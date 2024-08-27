Lionsgate is giving Borderlands fans another chance to experience the latest video game adaptation by bringing it to Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and Premium Electronic Sell-Through (EST) on August 30. Following its theatrical release earlier this month, the film has generated considerable buzz—though not always for the right reasons. Now, with its PVOD and EST release, audiences will have the opportunity to dive into the chaotic world of Pandora from the comfort of their homes. While the theatrical release of Borderlands was highly anticipated, the film’s reception has been mixed. Despite its star-studded cast—featuring Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, and Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap—the movie struggled to capture the same chaotic magic that made the video game series a fan favourite.

Borderlands follows the story of Lilith, a former Vault Hunter, who returns to Pandora on a mission to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the powerful CEO Atlas. As she teams up with a ragtag group of misfits, including a rogue soldier, a Psycho with a troubled past, and the sarcastic robot Claptrap, the group navigates a world filled with alien monsters, dangerous bandits, and a hunt for an ancient vault that could unlock unimaginable power.

Is 'Borderlands' Worth Seeing?

Image via Lionsgate

The film's visual appeal and faithful adaptation of Pandora’s chaotic environment have been praised. However, its narrative execution and action scenes have left much to be desired. Critics have noted that the film's incoherent action sequences and underdeveloped characters detract from what could have been a high-energy, visually stunning experience​.

Collider's Taylor Gates gave the film a mixed review, praising the performances from the cast, particularly Ariana Greenblatt, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis, but felt the film's potential was weakened due to rushed plotlines and lack of character development.

There are a few effective twists and surprises, but a great number of plotlines can be seen coming from a mile away, whether you’re familiar with the game or not. This isn’t an inherently bad thing, but this film’s very theme is that it’s about the journey and not the destination, and Borderlands doesn’t give you nearly enough time to settle in and enjoy the ride. Borderlands is ultimately a fun if flawed and rather unmemorable summer blockbuster. It’s just disappointing that the source material has so much more to offer in terms of its layered characters and complicated themes of trauma and survival that the film seems either uninterested in or incapable of tapping into.