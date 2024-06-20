The Big Picture Borderlands film earns PG-13 rating, surprising fans of the violent video game.

Fans are eager to see how vivid, neon-colored open-world scheme is translated to big screen.

The cast includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and more.

Borderlands fans head up, the upcoming film adaptation by director Eli Roth has got an interesting rating. The film starring the ensemble of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and more has earned a PG-13 rating for "intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material," Comicbook reports. The rating will come as a surprise for fans of the video game which’s full of gore and violence, mostly deemed suitable for mature gamers. Seems like the makers have taken a different approach to appease a wider and younger audience.

The cult favorite game is highly appreciated for its vivid, neon-colored open-world scheme, and fans are pretty eager to see how it’s translated on the big screen. The previously released trailer gives us a peak into what’s in store showcasing a rare visual style, impeccable humor, and some compelling performances. With numerous faithful video game adaptations gracing audiences' screens in recent years, like The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros, and more, it’ll be interesting to see how Borderlands’ fans take to the upcoming feature.

‘Borderlands’ Visually Recreates the Games

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The games are hailed for their iconic graphic novel-style art direction which we have seen in previous marketing material. Janina Gavankar, who plays Commander Knoxx, told Collider about all the attention to detail:

"The production design and art direction alone are so close to the game. You can't believe they put this much love and attention into the details. I came in with my arms crossed like, 'You better do it right because I'm here to call bullsh*t.' And it's like, they went hard. They really meant it. Even down to our costumes, just getting the colors of everything right. There's a lot of love that went into the production."

The movie has an ensemble cast including Blanchett as Lilith, Hart as Roland, Black as the voice of Claptrap, Edgar Ramírez as Atlas, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi. Further rounding off the cast are Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, Bobby Lee as Larry, Olivier Richters as Krom, Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, along with Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, and Harry Ford as Middleman.

Borderlands is set to be released in the United States on August 9. You can learn more about the feature with our guide here.