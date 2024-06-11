The Big Picture Get ready for an explosive adaptation of Borderlands, featuring an impressive ensemble cast.

A new sneak peek spotlights Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi.

Borderlands features an impressive ensemble cast including Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and Ariana Greenblatt.

An absolute queen is rightfully taking her place at the center of the stage in a new sneak peek for Borderlands. The iconic Gina Gershon will appear in Eli Roth’s upcoming adaptation of the fan-favorite video game alongside an impressive cast that includes Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and Ariana Greenblatt. Celebrating Gershon’s birthday, the video shows the actress’ sensual side as Mad Moxxi, an entrepreneur and bar owner who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. Staying true to the character down to her tiny heart tattoo, Gershon dons her Moxxi's red jacket with black and white striped sleeves and collar. Pulling it together and taking the ensemble to the next level, Gershon’s rosy cheeks and beauty mark give her the extra edge in transforming into Mad Moxxi.

With video game adaptations being all the rage, Lionsgate dives head first into the seven-game-series, Borderlands. The film will tell the story of Lilith (Blanchett), an outlaw who returns to her home planet of Pandora on a dangerous mission. Building a crew of gutsy if not completely insane personalities, the movie will be an explosively colorful big-screen adaptation of the game adored by so many. Filling out the ensemble cast are names including Edgar Ramírez (Florida Man), Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs), Cheyenne Jackson (Call Me Kat), and Florian Munteanu (the Creed franchise).

Borderlands serves as a reunion between director Roth and star Gershon, as the pair previously worked together on Roth’s latest horror feature, Thanksgiving. Slicing into cinemas just in time for the holiday from which it took its name, the movie was a breath of fresh air for the slasher genre and told the story of the masked maniac John Carver who was on a mission of revenge. Along with Gershon, the film featured knock-out performances from Patrick Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Rick Hoffman, Addison Rae, and more.

What Else Has Gina Gershon Been In?

Just in case you don’t know the lengthy catalog of performances by Gershon, we’re happy to be the ones to give you a speedy but thorough education. Known for roles in feature-length movies, including Showgirls, Face/Off, and P.S. I Love You, the actress has also appeared in plenty of small-screen productions, like The CW’s Riverdale and NBC’s New Amsterdam.

But for Pride month, we’d like to turn your attention to her stellar performance opposite Jennifer Tilly in The Wachowski’s directorial debut: 1996’s Bound. A truly ahead of its time film, Bound was the queer heist drama that we didn’t know we needed, also featuring iconic performances from The Sopranos’ Joe Pantoliano and Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Christopher Meloni. The fandom behind Bound runs so deep that Child’s Play franchise creator, Don Mancini, was able to bring Gershon and Pantoliano on for a Season 2 episode of Chucky where they were reunited with Tilly.

Check out the ode to Gershon’s Mad Moxxi in the teaser above and catch Borderlands when it explodes into cinemas on August 9. Meanwhile, learn everything there is to know about Roth’s latest feature here in our all-encompassing guide.