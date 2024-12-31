Cate Blanchett is well-regarded as one of the best performers of her generation, and she’s also garnered praise for her ability to choose only the best scripts and projects to accentuate her talent. Unfortunately, when you work in entertainment as long as she has, there’s bound to be some duds, and that’s what happened earlier this year with Borderlands. The video game adaptation earned a score of 10% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences also only gave the film a 50% rating on the aggregate site. Despite only earning a measly $32 million against a $115 million budget, Borderlands premiered on Starz not long ago and immediately jumped to the top of streaming charts, sitting in the #1 spot at the time of writing, according to FlixPatrol.

In addition to Cate Blanchett, Borderlands also features an ensemble loaded with talent, but none of it was able to help lift the film out of its critical and box-office rut. Kevin Hart also stars as Roland, and Jamie Lee Curtis plays Tannis. Ariana Greenblatt was tapped for the role of Tiny Tina, and Jack Black voiced Claptrap. Eli Roth wrote and directed Borderlands with help from Joe Abercrombie on the script. Roth is a horror director who, before Borderlands, worked on Thanksgiving, the 2023 R-rated slasher starring Patrick Dempsey and Rick Hoffman. He also worked with Blanchett and Black several years before Borderlands on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, the 2018 steampunk fantasy adventure that earned $131 million at the worldwide box office despite only holding a price tag of $42 million.

What Will Cate Blanchett Be in Next?

Blanchett will next be seen in Black Bag, the espionage thriller starring Michael Fassbender from Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Pierce Brosnan and Naomie Harris have also been tapped for roles in the film, and it recently dropped its first trailer ahead of its March 14, 2025, release date. She’s also currently in production on Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, an upcoming comedy starring Adam Driver, and she’ll star alongside Channing Tatum, Dave Bautista, and Léa Seydoux in Alpha Gang, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from writer/director David Zellner. She most recently toplined Disclaimer, the Apple TV+ series that has yet to be renewed for Season 2.

