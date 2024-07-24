The Big Picture Borderlands gets a new trailer featuring its dynamic cast and impressive visuals.

The movie strikes a balance between action-comedy and high-stakes adventure, while maintaining its PG-13 rating.

The cast includes big names like Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

We've been so hyped up for Borderlands for the better part of 2024 that it's pretty surprising to realize that, up to this point, the upcoming blockbuster had only one trailer out. Now, with just a couple of weeks until the premiere, Lionsgate decided to unveil a new trailer that better showcases the dynamics between the wild cast of characters we're about to meet. The movie premieres on August 9.

The new trailer for Borderlands underscores that video game adaptations have certainly reached a new dawn. With some top-notch visual effects and a star-studded cast, the movie looks like a pretty fun and wild adventure that will probably find its strength in clashing the personalities of its main cast — and robot. Despite not always seeing eye to eye, it looks like the team will still have plenty of fun and find a way to work together while traveling through several planets including Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy.

It also seems like Borderlands will find a balance between an action-comedy setting and a high-stakes adventure that makes us root for the characters. At the same time, director Eli Roth — known for his bloody, R-rated titles like Hostel — managed to deliver the Borderlands craze in a PG-13 rating. Which means that tensions will get high but not that high, and most of the carnage will take place offscreen. We do get to see Kevin Hart's Roland throw a car inside a monster's mouth and explode it, though, and that's always good fun.

The Long, Long Wait for 'Borderlands' Is Almost Over

Close

Fans and players of the Borderlands franchise have been waiting for a movie adaptation for almost a decade. The movie was originally announced as a "no holds barred" adaptation. A lot has changed since then, and considering that the popularity of movies based on video games has greatly increased over the years, it's possible that Lionsgate let go of an R-rating in order to lure a bigger portion of the public to theaters during the summer.

The cast of Borderlands also features Cate Blanchett (Tár), Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train), Florian Munteanu (Creed III), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Gina Gershon (Thanksgiving), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Janina Gavankar (Big Sky), Edgar Ramírez (Dr. Death), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda 4) as the voice of Claptrap.

Borderlands premieres in theaters on August 9. You can watch the new trailer below:

Borderlands A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate

Find Tickets Now