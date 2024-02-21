The Big Picture The first trailer for Borderlands has arrived.

The film follows Lilith, portrayed by Blanchett, as she returns to Pandora to find the missing daughter of the villain Atlas.

Lilith teams up with a chaotic group including Hart, Greenblatt, Curtis, and Black as they help in her quest to locate the vanished girl.

For those of us familiar with the story of Borderlands, it's almost belief-defying to think that we're about to see it on screen, but sure enough, here we are. Eli Roth's adaptation of the acclaimed video game has just released its first trailer, and it looks as bonkers as one might believe, perhaps even more so. Adapted from the widely acclaimed video game series bearing the same title, Borderlands features an impressive cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Édgar Ramirez, and Ariana Greenblatt, among others. The plot centers on Lilith, portrayed by Blanchett, a notorious renegade with a mysterious background. She returns to her home planet, Pandora, in pursuit of the vanished daughter of the movie's villain, Atlas, played by Ramirez.

Along her journey, Lilith unites with a motley crew of allies: Roland (Hart), a top-tier mercenary; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a young demolitions expert; Tannis (Curtis), an offbeat scientist; and the robot Claptrap (Black), known for his sharp wit. This eclectic group bands together to help find the missing girl, forming an unexpected coalition.

'Borderlands' Was Also Directed in Part by Tim Miller

Last year, the movie headed for standard reshoots, but Roth was unavailable to direct due to scheduling conflicts at the time. As a result, Deadpool director Tim Miller was drafted in to oversee the shoot and during a chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff, he admitted to loving the "freeing" experience of seeing the film over the finishing line, rather than the burden of being responsible for the entire film, while also revealing his love for the video game franchise.

"It was an interesting experience to come in and do reshoots on a movie that’s not yours. It’s a freeing experience where you feel like, I’m just here to help wherever I can. But my main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaption succeed is, I’ll be honest, I wanted to work with Cate Blanchett, and I wanted to work with Kevin [Hart] and Jamie Lee Curtis. And Ariana Greenblatt, the young lady who plays Tiny Tina, is amazing, which everybody knows from the Barbie movie. So it was a great experience all around. I was feeling a little rusty, so I was happy to get back in the saddle. The movie gets up and moves. It’s a good ride."

Borderlands is set for release on August 9, 2024. Check out the trailer in the player above.