A new comedy-thriller is heading to our screens soon, and the cast is already stacked. The upcoming Borderline has found its lead cast, as Samara Weaving, Eric Dane, and Ray Nicholson are set to star in the feature, and Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails round out the cast. Specifics on their respective characters are currently being kept under wraps.

The comedic thriller will follow a sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and is described as a helpless romantic. Once escaped, he heads to and invades the home of a '90s pop star (Weaving), whose new goal is now to just survive. Meanwhile, the nameless sociopath is just looking for love.

While not much else is known plot-wise, Borderline's casting already promises an exciting movie to look forward to. Weaving has had an especially busy couple of years, starring in projects that range from comedies to thrillers. Horror enthusiasts may recognize weaving from starring in Ready or Not and Netflix's The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Most recently she starred in the series Nine Perfect Strangers and the rom-com The Valet, both of which come from Hulu. Weaving has a stacked year or so ahead of her, with notable upcoming projects like Babylon and Scream 6.

Dane is perhaps best known for his run as Dr. McSteamy (aka Mark Sloan) in the long-running Grey's Anatomy. After his departure from the series, he went on to star in The Last Ship and, more recently, Euphoria. His upcoming projects include National Anthem and Dangerous Waters. Nicholson has also appeared in some thrillers of his own, including Prime Video's Panic. He also starred in Licorice Pizza and can next be seen in Something from Tiffany's.

Borderline is written by Jimmy Warden who will make his directorial debut with the feature. The feature comes from LuckyChap Entertainment and Productivity Media. LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara are producing the featuring alongside co-producer Bronte Payne. Denise Loren co-produces, and Red A Entertainment's Hadeel Reda and Brian Duffield also act as producers. Executive producers include Colleen Camp, Productivity Media Inc's William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, and John Hills, Brightlight Pictures' Shawn Williamson and Jameson Parker, and Mimi Steinbauer for Radiant Films International.

About Borderline and its casting, Steinbauer said:

"From 'I, Tonya' to 'Promising Young Woman,' our friends at LuckyChap have produced some of the most critically lauded and commercially successful female-led films of the last five years, so we’re honored they’ve chosen us to represent this special new project. Samara, Dane and Ray are the perfect cast to lead Jimmy’s whip-smart, edge-of-your-seat comedic-thriller through all its twists and turns."

Borderline does not yet have a release window, though production is currently underway.