Over the last decade, one of the most beloved stars of the horror genre has been Samara Weaving. The actress made a name for herself with the 2019 horror-comedy Ready or Not from Radio Silence. Now Weaving’s next genre offering, Borderline, is coming soon with the first official images recently being dropped into horror fans’ laps.

Courtesy of Blood Disgusting, There are two moody images that’ll have us keeping the lights on tonight. The first one is of Weaving’s character navigating a dark room by candlelight. The blank expression on her face says it all. The horror is further emphasized by the final image that has her in a very uncomfortable situation where she’s being held by a man whose eerie lighting will give anyone the chills. Borderline’s story is described as a comedy-thriller where a “bodyguard protects a pop superstar and her athlete boyfriend from a determined stalker in the 1990s Los Angeles.” The official plot synopsis goes on to describe the main threat of the film as a “star-obsessed sociopath, and his fellow inmates, escape from a mental institution and invade the home of his ‘90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.” Borderline was written by Cocaine Bear’s Jimmy Warden, who also made his directorial debut with the film. Another horror vet, Brian Duffield (Spontaneous, No One Will Save You), is producing the project as well.

Weaving is a Modern Final Girl

Image via LuckyChap

While Weaving has recently hit it big with other genres that include films like Babylon, Snake Eyes, and The Valet, horror is where Weaving has found a permanent home in the eyes of many. 2017 was the year most horror fans discovered Weaving, thanks to her underrated horror-comedies Mayhem and The Babysitter. She would garner even more attention from genre diehards with the release of Ready or Not. This is where Weaving’s incredible acting range was on full display. Particularly her vocal range, as we were introduced to one of the best screams in modern Hollywood. In 2020, Weaving would also cameo in The Babysitter: Killer Queen and later be the opening kill in last year’s Scream VI. The latter of which she re-teamed with Radio Silence. Also, with Ready or Not 2 currently in development, fans are hoping to see Weaving return for the sequel. For now, it’s just going to be exciting to see her back in the horror genre with Borderline. Weaving has the horror film Azrael on the way as well.

When is ‘Borderline’ Releasing?

There’s no release date currently set for Borderline. However, given this new first-look, horror fans should be hearing news on that front sooner rather than later. Alongside Weaving, the horror-comedy stars Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson, Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails.