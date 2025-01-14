In recent years, Samara Weaving has emerged as the favorite final girl for horror enthusiasts with features like Ready or Not, Azrael, Scream VI among others. The actor is now returning with a violently romantic comedy, Borderline, which has released a new poster, Bloody Disgusting reports. The movie is written and directed by Cocaine Bear’s writer Jimmy Warden in his directorial debut.

The poster sees Weaving sitting on a chair with a bullet in her head while Ray Nicholson stands beside her in a suit offering a glass in one hand and hiding a knife in another. The poster has a pink tint and horror vibes perfectly enhancing the “violently romantic” aspect of the film. It remains to be seen what unfolds in this story as Warden has proven his comedic mettle with the 2023 movie, which made you laugh at the most inappropriate moments.

What’s ‘Borderline’ About?

The movie follows a bodyguard, who protects a pop superstar and her athlete boyfriend from a determined stalker in the 1990s Los Angeles. The sociopath who harasses the couple escapes from a mental institution and is described as a helpless romantic. Once escaped, he heads to and invades the home of a '90s pop star (Weaving), whose new goal is now to just survive, while the nameless sociopath is just looking for love.

The previously released images further cement the horrific nature of this movie as we see Weaving navigating darkness. Along with Weaving as the po-star and Nicholson as her stalker the movie also cast Grey’s Anatomy’s Eric Dane, Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista, and Nickel Boys’ Jimmie Fails. Speaking of the cast and creators behind the film, producer Mimi Steinbauer, said upon the announcement of the film:

"From 'I, Tonya' to 'Promising Young Woman,' our friends at LuckyChap have produced some of the most critically lauded and commercially successful female-led films of the last five years, so we’re honored they’ve chosen us to represent this special new project. Samara, Dane and Ray are the perfect cast to lead Jimmy’s whip-smart, edge-of-your-seat comedic-thriller through all its twists and turns."

The film hails from Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment and Productivity Media. LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara are producing the feature alongside co-producer Bronte Payne. Denise Loren co-produces, and Red A Entertainment's Hadeel Reda and Brian Duffield also act as producers. Executive producers include Colleen Camp, Productivity Media Inc's William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, and John Hills along with Brightlight Pictures' Shawn Williamson and Jameson Parker, and Steinbauer for Radiant Films International.

Borderline doesn’t have a release date, yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the new poster above.