Samara Weaving has made a name for herself within the horror and thriller genres. Her performances in films like Azrael and Ready or Not have led to her earning scream queen status and a faithful following. Her next lead role will be in Borderline, which marks Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden's feature directorial debut. The project has Weaving playing a '90s pop star, who is trapped in her own home by a sociopath who escaped a mental institution. With him holding her captive and forcing her to marry him, the protagonist will have to fight for her life and her sanity. Borderline was once on the Black List, a prestigious annual survey featuring the most-liked scripts, which definitely sets a high bar for the film. In addition, the project was produced by LuckyChap Entertainment (Margot Robbie's production company), which has backed up popular titles such as Promising Young Woman and Barbie. In case you are hoping to watch the upcoming thriller, here is a guide to when you can watch it on the big screen and VOD.

Is 'Borderline' Coming to Theaters?

Yes, after much anticipation, Samara Weaving's film will arrive in theaters and VOD this month. Believe it or not, the project was shot in Vancouver back in 2022, and was presented at market screenings in 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Borderline's distributor ended up being Magnet Releasing, a genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, focusing on projects within horror, action comedy, and Asian cinema.

Borderline will come out on the big screen and on digital as of Friday, March 14. The film will have a limited theatrical release that will start during a busy weekend, considering that Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller Black Bag and A24's horror musical Opus will also premiere on March 14.

Is 'Borderline' on Streaming?

The film won't come out on a particular streaming service, but it will be available on VOD. Click on the link below to access Borderline's official website and see where you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

What Formats Will 'Borderline' Be Playing In?

Standard IMAX Dolby Cinema MX4D D-BOX 4DX RPX Yes No No No No No No

Watch the Trailer for 'Borderline'

Borderline's trailer came out in February, and it starts with Sofia turning off the lights and closing the windows of her house, only to find out that she is not alone. Duerson, a passionate fan of the '90s pop star, has invaded her home and is determined to fulfill his long-term wish of getting married to her. As he plans their wedding, Sofia tries to find a way out and relies on her bodyguard to help her escape. Throughout the clip, viewers catch a glimpse of the stalker's ludicrous actions, trying to get the ceremony organized while also making sure that his bride-to-be doesn't have second thoughts. By the end of the trailer, there are several flashes of Sofia protecting herself from Duerson and his crazy friend Penny, as well as the arrival of the wedding guests, who could be the key to the main character fleeing unharmed.

For further details about this chaotic production, here is the official synopsis, provided by Magnet Releasing:

"Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden makes his twisted directorial debut in this edge of-your-seat thriller that follows a dangerously persistent stalker (Smile 2’s Ray Nicholson) who invades the home of a ‘90s pop superstar (Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving) with grand delusions of a wedding. With her life on the line and help from her loyal bodyguard, she must escape the stalker’s sinister grip before they tie the knot."

Three Movies to Watch Before 'Borderline'

Before watching Borderline on the big screen, you might be wondering whether there are other films with a similar feel that you can check out. Gladly, we have three recommendations that might spark your interest.

