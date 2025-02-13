Through her roles in titles like The Babysitter, Ready or Not, and Azrael, Samara Weaving has defined herself as one of the best modern horror actresses. Soon, she’ll be doing it all over again in Jimmy Warden’s directorial debut, Borderline. Today, the debut trailer for the film has been released, teasing the Scream VI’s actress’ latest dip into the pulse-pounding world of horror, this time angled with a thriller and comedy twist that will drum up memories of Rob Reiner’s 1990 adaptation of the Stephen King classic, Misery. Featuring a supporting performance by an absolutely unhinged and out-of-his-mind Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), the film promises to satiate Weaving fans as they wait for further updates about Ready or Not 2.

Tense is the best way to describe the opening moments of Borderline’s breakthrough trailer, as Weaving’s Sofia makes her way through her darkened home, calling out to someone hiding in the shadows. Giving full-on jump-scare creep vibes, Nicholson’s Duerson pops up behind her with a hug and that haunting smile that seems to be part of his family’s DNA. The rest of the trailer foreshadows the absolute madness to come after Duerson, a mentally unwell and unstable fan, stalks Sofia, a pop star and holds her hostage in her own home with plans of marrying her. Meanwhile, security officer Bell (Eric Dane), puts his life on the line to stop Duerson before it’s too late. Blending in a heaping side of comedic relief, the trailer for Borderline sees Weaving back in her comfort zone. The film also features supporting performances from Alba Baptista (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) and Jimmie Fails (Wish You Were Here).

As mentioned, the film serves as Warden’s directorial debut. Warden also penned the screenplay, which appears to have a similar darkly comedic tone to his 2023 project, Cocaine Bear. The movie also puts the director and leading star in an exciting spot as Weaving and Warden have been married since 2019, previously teaming up for The Babysitter.

What Else Does Samara Weaving Have On the Way?

In addition to Borderline, Weaving has quite a few feature-length projects coming down the pipeline. The actress will soon lead the cast of Shawn Simmons’ heist thriller, Eenie Meanie, and is also slated to appear opposite fellow genre favorite, Kyle Gallner, in Adam Carter Rehmeier’s romantic crime thriller, Carolina Caroline. And then, of course, there’s her reunion with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett aka Radio Silence for the highly-anticipated Ready or Not sequel.

Check out the trailer for Borderline above and see it in theaters and on digital on March 14.