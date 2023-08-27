A successful horror movie, like any film from any genre, must feature several key elements — an enthralling storyline, for one, is at the top of the list. Although many horror flicks manage to build suspense throughout and terrify viewers with the climax, countless others fall severely short of the audience's expectations; this can be disappointing, especially regarding features that are highly praised by global audiences.

Nevertheless, the term "boring" is very subjective — while some may argue that a monotonous plot is a hundred percent to blame when a film is considered such, others may contend that it is a poor execution that fails to make a movie live up to its true potential. Still, at the end of the day, what is entertaining for some, can be tedious for others. From It Follows to Manos: Hands of Fate, these are the most boring horror films to date, according to horror enthusiasts on Reddit.

10 'It Follows' (2014)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Led by Maika Monroe in a perfect (spoiler alert) final girl performance, It Follows is a refreshing and unconventional horror film that may appeal to those who enjoyed last year's Smile. Its simple but refreshing premise revolves around a 19-year-old young woman who is haunted by an unknown supernatural force after having a sexual encounter.

Although it got much praise when it came out, It Follows is not everyone's cup of tea. "This is a highly unpopular opinion but," conceitedlove begins. "I had to watch it 3 times because I fell asleep once during it, so I started it over, fell asleep again, started it over from the last bit I remembered, and kept checking how much time was left because it was such a slog." Surprisingly, many other users agreed/mentioned the film, including wizkoyotte, who argued that it was "boring in many ways."

9 'Midsommar' (2019)

Image via A24

Another controversial take on Reddit is that Ari Aster's fan-favorite, summer-themed horror Midsommar is actually really boring. Starring Florence Pugh as a traumatized young girl and set in broad daylight, the 2019 film follows a couple who travels to Northern Europe to visit a rural hometown's mid-summer festival to wild results.

Not one, nor two, nor three, but more than four people have come forward on Reddit to highlight how monotonous Aster's beloved film is. "My god what a waste of time," justaBee43 commented. "Midsommer was long and boring," a user noted.

8 'The Witch' (2015)

Image via A24

Featuring a strong performance from Anya Taylor-Joy in her movie acting debut, The Witch is a bizarre and deeply unsettling A24 film. It centers on a Puritan family in 1930s New England as it is torn apart by forces of black magic and possession in the aftermath of their youngest child's disappearance.

Robert Eggers' first feature is regarded as one of the greatest in the indie horror film genre and is highly praised for its cinematography and haunting imagery. Nevertheless, it is deemed boring by Redditors. "Straight-up boring snooze fest," a now-deleted user wrote. "It had some decent moments (especially the Black Phillip scene) but overall it was fairly forgettable," DragonFox27 said.

7 'Skinamarink' (2022)

Image via Shudder

Skinamarink is a strange experimental horror flick that centers on two kids who are stranded in a cosmic horror home with no way out. Exploring themes of abandonment and abuse, Kyle Edward Ball's Canadian horror is probably unlike anything viewers have ever seen.

"Nobody said Skinamarink yet?" DeceptivelyDense said when the OP asked what are the most boring horror movies users have watched. "Well, it's that." In a reply, TheDLBinc admitted that, even though they really wanted to love it, "it was far longer than it needed it to be and there were so many long stretches where absolutely nothing happens."

6 'The Dead Don't Die' (2019)

Image via Focus Features

Blending the genres of horror and comedy, The Dead Don't Die is a film that appeals to a very niche audience. The absurdist post-apocalyptic film by Jim Jarmusch is set in the serene town of Centerville, which finds itself confronting a zombie army when the dead start emerging from their graves.

Even though it stars familiar faces like Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, and even Selena Gomez, The Dead Don't Die ultimately disappointed many. "It was probably supposed to be more comedy than horror but it wasn’t funny and it wasn’t scary," BennettSamuelTramer wrote, adding that they "came out of the theater with a different outlook on life after that movie. It was so bad that it changed me as a human being."

5 'It Comes at Night' (2017)

Image via A24

Trey Edward Shults' psychological horror film, which he wrote and directed, features plenty of mixed reviews. It centers on a family that is hiding in a forest as a highly dangerous disease spreads throughout the planet. This slow-burning horror is certainly not to everyone's taste, and Reddit's interesting takes highlight that.

"I always name this one: It Comes At Night," ohheyitslaila said. "No it [redacted] doesn’t. Literally nothing ever happens. Waste of a good title." Even though some users, like coocoo1, find It Comes at Night highly disturbing, others simply can not take it seriously. "Absolutely pointless," Beforemath noted. The general opinion regarding Shults' film seems to be that it is dull and tedious.

4 'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Image via After Dark Films

Filmed in a documentary format, this spooky Australian psychological horror film is frequently recommended to horror enthusiasts given its disturbing premise, which follows the strange aftermath of a girl being found drowned in a lake.

Although Joel Anderson's film is not the highest-rated of the bunch, it is nonetheless very much talked-about, with many people highlighting how utterly atmospheric, devastating, and terrifying it is. Several Redditors, however, were unfazed by its narrative. " A typical r/horror trap I fell into this time by believing it was a hidden gem," really_accidental commented. "Every movie I start I want to finish regardless of whether it's good or bad. But this is one of the few movies where it took me 3 nights to finish."

3 'The Open House' (2018)

Image via Netflix

In Netflix's The Open House, a mother (Naomi Wallace) and her teenage son (Dylan Minnette) relocate to a mountain home following a tragedy only to encounter paranormal activity and an unidentified intruder.

Directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, this 2018 horror thriller was a major letdown to the majority of people who have sat through it. "I honestly can't even remember anything about the movie other than the fact I hated it," BoyNamedSou said.

2 'I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House' (2016)

Image via Netflix

Possibly the most mentioned title on Reddit threads regarding the "most boring" horror movies ever made, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House is a gothic supernatural horror Oz Perkins flick that centers on a young nurse (Ruth Wilson) whose new job is to take care of an elderly author (Paula Prentiss) in a seemingly haunted house.

"I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House was very boring and this is coming from someone who loves slowburn horror," callitart argued. "For the entire movie I was like: when is stuff going to happen? And when the credits hit I realized it was never going to happen. My god that climax was weak," evaboneva said. "I like slow creepy horror. But this was awful," macestow commented.

1 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

Image via Emerson Film Enterprises

Considered the worst film ever made, Manos: The Hands of Fate is one of the most distinguishable horror flicks of all time for all the wrong reasons. The movie tells the intriguing story of a family who gets lost while traveling by car through the Texas desert and ends up stranded at the lodge of a polygynous pagan cult.

While I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House would be the major winner here, Manos: Hands of Fate is simply on another level. And as long as people keep mentioning it on the platform, it has to take the crown for the worst and most tedious. "I don't know what I was expecting. I thought it would be ha-ha bad, but I just found it plain old boring bad," looney1023 commented.

