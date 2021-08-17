Shout! Studios has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster. The film explores how William Henry Pratt, a half-Indian boy from Surrey, became the iconic Universal horror star Boris Karloff. Along the way, the film touches on his most iconic roles, from Frankenstein to How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Directed by documentarian Thomas Hamilton, the film also examines his continuing influence in horror and beyond, featuring interviews with filmmakers he influenced, including Guillermo del Toro, Joe Dante, John Landis, Roger Corman, and Norman Jewison. "There is not a single movie I've ever done," del Toro remarks in the trailer, "that is not under the shadow that this man casts."

"The timing seems perfect to release a documentary about the heralded actor Boris Karloff," explained Shout! Studios' Mark Balsam. "His legacy continues to grow and in keeping with Shout! Studios' focus in perpetuating such legacies, we are thrilled to introduce this documentary to an audience that can once again celebrate Mr. Karloff's iconic status."

The film is co-written by Hamilton and producer Ron MacCloskey, who previously wrote and produced the 2006 Karloff documentary, Karloff and Me, focusing in part on MacCloskey's own notoriety as a collector of vintage Karloff and Frankenstein memorabilia. The new film offers more personal insights into the man, featuring interviews with daughter Sara Karloff and costars like Christopher Plummer, Lee Grant, and Stefanie Powers. "In Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, audiences will be taken on a journey through Boris Karloff’s life and career," said Hamilton. "They will discover the secrets of the man, the struggles and triumphs of his career, as well as the surprising twists it took, and hear direct testimony from the man himself and those who were closest." Additional interviewees include Ron Perlman, Peter Bogdanovich, Kevin Brownlow, David J. Skal, and Gregory W. Mank.

"Thomas and Ron have done a first-class job of telling the story of Boris Karloff’s life," emphasized Richard Abramowitz, CEO of Abramorama, which will distribute the film. "I was a ‘monster kid’ — my brother and I were obsessed with them, Frankenstein and The Mummy most of all — so I consider it a privilege and high honor to help bring Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster out into the world."

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster arrives in theaters September 17. Check out the trailer below:

