You’ve heard of Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Wayne Gacy, but Investigation Discovery’s latest docuseries is telling the horrifying tale of a lesser-known serial killer. Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior kicked off its three-night run earlier tonight when it began unraveling the heinous acts committed by American serial killer, Hadden Clark. Executive produced by Michael Bay, who can be heard throughout the production interviewing the murderer, the production undoubtedly has audiences at the edge of their seats waiting for the next part of the story to roll out tomorrow night. Luckily for those who struggle with patience, we’ve got an exclusive look at what tomorrow has in store when Clark’s mother enters the conversation.

In the sneak peek, audiences will hear from Richard Fallin, one of the leading investigators on Clark’s case. Taking a trip down memory lane, Fallin recalls the day following the killer’s arrest when his mother came into the police station. Certain that she was going to fervently defend her child and lay into the detectives, Fallin approached the conversation with Clark’s mother with plenty of hesitation. But what he found was surprising, as she said that she was willing to help in any way possible as long as it meant keeping her son behind bars, even revealing that he had tried to kill her on multiple occasions. While we don’t get to see how the conversation played out in its entirety, the help of Clark’s mother certainly favored the investigation against him.

What Is ‘Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior’ About?

The latest true-crime series to come from Investigation Discovery, so far, audiences have learned about part of Clark’s backstory and the crime that landed him in jail. Upon his arrival, he was placed in a cell with John “Jack” Truitt, another convicted murderer. Now out of prison, Truitt recalls the time he spent behind bars with Clark and how his bunkie’s belief that Truitt was Jesus helped law enforcement not just uncover where some of Clark’s victims were buried, but also discover the truth about how many people he killed. Along with Truitt, audiences also hear from Clark’s brother, Geoff Clark, law enforcement officials, and loved ones of the killer’s victims. Tracing his sinister behaviors back to his family, the series does a deep dive into Clark’s full life, attempting to paint a fuller picture of how he ended up becoming a serial killer.

Tune into ID tomorrow night for the continuation of Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, and check out our sneak peek above.