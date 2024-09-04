Audiences have almost reached the end of Investigation Discovery’s latest docuseries, Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, and the finale is bound to send a chill down your spine. In the meantime, Collider is thrilled to give audiences goosebumps with an exclusive sneak peek of what’s to come when the story of Hadden Clark’s killing spree comes to an end tomorrow night. Those who consider themselves well-versed in similar true-crime stories will know that, oftentimes, killers like to keep “trophies” from their depraved acts. Something as small as a button or an earring can bring a murderer back to the moment when they sadistically took a victim’s life away.

As viewers will see in our exclusive first look, Clark didn’t keep just one or two items but instead held onto a bucket filled with mostly jewelry that belonged to his victims. One of the investigators walks audiences through the moment that detectives uncovered the overflowing container, which was buried in the ground. Sealed tightly, the team brought the bucket back to headquarters where they poured out its contents. Pictures of the evidence table reveal piece after piece of necklaces, rings, bracelets, and more, as the truth about how many innocent lives Clark had taken came into the light.

What We’ve Learned So Far in 'Born Evil'

Over the first two installments of Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, audiences have learned about Clark and the murders that led to his capture. While behind bars, Clark confessed to his cellmate, Jack Truitt (who Clark believed to be Jesus), about the murders he committed and where some of the bodies were buried. With Truitt’s help, police were able to narrow down their search and give families a tiny bit of closure. Last night, we watched as Clark’s mother entered the picture, telling law enforcement that she would help keep her son behind bars by any means necessary. Over the course of the series, Clark’s brother, Geoff Clark, also gave interviews and shed light on what the siblings’ upbringing was like.

Bad Boys helmer Michael Bay serves the production as an executive producer and can also be heard throughout the series as he interviews Clark. In a statement paired with the show’s release, Bay said:

“Throughout my career, I’ve always focused on meeting real people -- from scientists of all kinds to alligator wranglers, law enforcement agents to bank robbers, and even Kings and Queens -- gaining true insights for my films. Born Evil is my first venture into the documentary world, and it revolves around a serial killing family you have never heard of. The focus of this five-hour series is on the youngest son, Hadden Clark, whom I spent countless hours personally speaking to in prison so that I could get into the mind and psychology of a person who the FBI refers to as 'a person of interest' in over 20 states. Born Evil could potentially open the door to solving many cold case murders.”

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of Born Evil’s final episode above.

