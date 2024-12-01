In a time when streaming services are all the rage, the 1989 American biographical anti-war drama film Born on the Fourth of July starring Tom Cruise has been released on Blu-ray and 4K right in time for Christmas shopping. Variety has reported a list of classic movies, including Looking For Mr. Goodbar, Shaun of the Dead, and No Country For Old Men, that are available to buy on Blu-ray and 4K for the first time. Some of the physical formats feature upgraded and expanded material, and some have never been released in similar formats.

Amongst these is William Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July, based on Ron Kovic’s autobiography. The film marks a pivotal point in Cruise’s career, and the Shout!’s Collector's Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray [4K UHD] features impressive remastered sound and picture. The disc also boasts commentary by film critic Matt Zoller Seitz alongside a plethora of featurettes — including one from the director himself. The film’s plot revolves around Kovic, played by Cruise. It touches upon the protagonist’s journey through childhood, military service, subsequent paralysis during the Vietnam War, and eventual involvement in anti-war activism.

Born on the Fourth of July earned Tom Cruise his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The film also nabbed two Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Film Editing. The now cult classic film impressed at the box office as well back then and has a lifetime gross of over $162 million. Other titles that have recently arrived on Blu-ray and 4K include but aren’t limited to Demolition Man, Rock ‘n’ Roll High School, Stir of Echoes, Silent Night, Deadly Night, The Searchers, The Conversation, Snake Eyes, and White Christmas.

Tom Cruise Recently Shared BTS Images From the Upcoming ‘Mission Impossible’ Film

Be it the beginning of his movie star career with Born on the Fourth of July or at the age of 62 with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise is proving that expanding his talents as an actor will never be impossible. The renowned actor recently took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes image from his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The post teased fans for the highly anticipated eighth installment and featured Cruise training while performing his underwater stunts, — a scene that was also featured in the teaser trailer, which dropped early last month. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is scheduled to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23, 2025. Born on the Fourth of July is available to order on 4K Blu-ray below.

Born on the Fourth of July The biography of Ron Kovic. Paralyzed in the Vietnam war, he becomes an anti-war and pro-human rights political activist after feeling betrayed by the country for which he fought. Run Time 145 minutes Director Oliver Stone Release Date December 20, 1989 Actors Tom Cruise, Kyra Sedgwick, Raymond J. Barry, Jerry Levine, Frank Whaley, Willem Dafoe

