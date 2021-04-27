Mary Norton's book series The Borrowers was previously adapted into a film back in 1997, but now, it looks as though another film based on the series is now in the works. The new take on Norton's work is being written by Patrick Burleigh, who also wrote the upcoming Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Conrad Vernon, best known for directing Sausage Party, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, and Shrek 2, is in talks to direct.

The original The Borrowers film is s a cult classic to those who have seen it, a smaller, but nonetheless eccentric film that makes the most of its premise — a family of tiny people who live in the walls and floor of an English home. The original received positive reviews, particularly for its ingenious ability to achieve the juxtaposition of shrunken and large actors without relying too much on special effects. The result is pure, childish fun, complete with plenty of hijinks and shenanigans. The 1997 version starred John Goodman, Jim Broadbent, Hugh Laurie, and a young Tom Felton, so hopefully, the cast of the reboot will be just as stacked.

Targeting Vernon for director seems like a smart move on the part of Universal and Working Title, since his background in animation and children’s movies seems most applicable to this project. Vernon is also directing the upcoming Addams Family. Burleigh is an up-and-coming writer with lots of projects in development, including a ping-pong movie about the infamous 1971 Table Tennis World Championships that brought China and the U.S. head-to-head.

The Borrowers is a charming story that deserves another adaptation, and it seems like they have a good creative team behind the project so far. Reboots of this nature are often hit-or-miss, as the endearing but nonsensical humor behind 90s kids movies sometimes do not play well to modern audiences. Hopefully, The Borrowers will be one of the films that builds upon its predecessor’s charm.

The Borrowers currently has no casting or release information, but we’ll keep you updated on future news.

