Bosch fans have something new to look forward to, despite the cancellation of Bosch: Legacy after its third and final season, and the tenth of Titus Welliver's time as the eponymous Hieronymous. Next year sees the release of Ballard, the highly anticipated spin-off series featuring Maggie Q as relentless cold case investigator Renee Ballard. Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy will directly lead into this new series, which will continue to expand the Bosch-verse.

Ballard isn't just a run of the mill detective though, she's actually a figure deeply rooted in real-life law enforcement, inspired by legendary LAPD detective Mitzi Roberts, who will serve as a writer and technical advisor on the show. The move marks a full-circle moment for Roberts, who not only worked as a technical advisor on the original Bosch series but also inspired Ballard’s character in Connelly’s novels.

Who is LAPD Detective Mitzi Roberts?

Image via Prime Video

Connelly’s partnership with Roberts throughout the last decade or so has been pivotal in shaping the authenticity of the Bosch-verse. As he explained in a recent CBS Saturday Morning interview:

“She was always very helpful, and she agreed to read my manuscripts… She rose to the very top of my go-to people… One day it occurred to me, I should ask her how she made her ascension through the department as a woman... From that and other conversations came Renee Ballard.”

Roberts recently retired after an incredible 35-year career solving murder cases, and will also be serving as a writer on the series, having already written the penultimate episode of the original Bosch series, as Connelly explained during a recent book event:

“She actually retired to work on the new Renee Ballard TV show... She’s going to make the show really feel real and accurate.”

At the time it was announced, Connelly — who has also been an executive producer from the start on the series — was openly thrilled about Ballard, and promised fans that it will carry the same grittiness and authenticity as Bosch: Legacy, even if Bosch himself won’t always be front and centre of the plot, saying: “It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming Bosch spin-off, as well as season 3 of Legacy. Both series premiere next year on Prime Video.