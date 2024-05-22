The Big Picture Fabel Entertainment, the company behind Bosch, and No Fat Ego are collaborating on a new drama series chronicling the Adidas family history.

The series will delve into the rivalry between Adi and Rudolf Dassler, founders of Adidas and Puma.

Fabel Entertainment, the production company renowned for their work on the hit series Bosch, has teamed up with No Fat Ego to bring a new scripted drama series into the limelight, chronicling the riveting and multifaceted history of the Adidas family. Announced on May 21, 2024, this partnership looks set to explore the complex dynamics within the Adidas dynasty, marking the 75th anniversary of a brand that revolutionized sportswear from a small German village to a global empire.

The ambitious project has been drawn from a fascinating and rich story, with Fabel Entertainment and No Fat Ego securing exclusive rights to depict the Adidas story, in collaboration with AD Legacy, a company managed by the Dassler family's descendants. The series aims to delve into the dramatic and competitive relationship between the founding brothers, Adi and Rudolf Dassler, whose rivalry birthed both Adidas and its counterpart, Puma, setting the stage for decades of family conflict interwoven with business competition.

"The Adidas saga has all the elements we crave in a series—emotion, conflict, ambition, and memorable characters," stated Henrik Bastin, CEO of Fabel Entertainment. "Partnering with Niels Juul and No Fat Ego ensures that this tale will be told with the creative integrity it deserves."

Sofie Nordstrom of No Fat Ego highlighted the collaborative spirit of the project, emphasizing the combined expertise of Fabel and No Fat Ego in bringing such a layered narrative to life. The series promises to not only chart the historical business battles and family feuds but also to highlight Adidas's significant cultural impact, from its influence on hip-hop to its iconic moments in sports and politics.

"This series will showcase the iconic moments that have defined Adidas, including their landmark presence at the Olympics," Nordstrom added. Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden expressed gratitude for the attention to the brand's legacy, noting the access given to historical archives and in-house historians to ensure the series' accuracy and depth.

“We appreciate the interest in our story and have opened our 75-year historical archives and made our inhouse historians available to the producers. We’ve had a great relationship with the Dassler family for years and worked very well with Horst and Klaus Bente and their team at Ad Legacy, in maintaining and honoring the amazing heritage and legacy of Adi, the family, the brand and its rich and positive influence in the sports world.”

With the dramatic history of the Adidas family set against a backdrop of significant cultural milestones, this series from Fabel Entertainment is poised to offer an intriguing look at the personal struggles and triumphs behind one of the world's most influential sports brands. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on this compelling journey through the legacy of Adidas. And while you wait, be sure to streaming Bosch: Legacy on Prime Video.

