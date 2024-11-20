Even though Bosch: Legacy is coming to an end after its third season, author Michael Connelly has made it clear that Detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, at least not in the world of his novels, where the character has been a mainstay since 1992’s The Black Echo. Speaking at a book club event with his editor Asya Muchnick, Connelly shared that he still has four or five books planned with Bosch, who has aged in real-time and is now 74 years old, and that the character will remain a focal point even as new stories are told around him.

“Hopefully the last book I write is Harry as lead character and not as a supporting character behind these two women,” Connelly said, referring to Maddie Bosch and Detective Renée Ballard, both of whom have become increasingly prominent in recent books. In his latest novel, The Waiting, Bosch is juggling his work as a private investigator, undergoing cancer treatment, and mentoring both Maddie and Ballard, and the book has been praised for its intricate plotting, weaving three major storylines with Maddie and Harry notably never crossing paths in the story. That could also be something that comes up in the final season of Legacy, where Maddie and Harry are set to be estranged following the cliffhanger ending of Season 2.

Harry Bosch Will Continue to Appear on Television

While the third season of Bosch: Legacy, premiering in March 2025, will bring the TV series to a close after a decade of storytelling, Connelly promised fans that Bosch’s journey isn’t over, teasing that he will still appear in the upcoming Ballard spin-off, which is currently in production.

“Fear not, we are currently in production on the Renée Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!”

At the time it was announced, Connelly — who serves as an executive producer on the series — couldn't hide his excitement about Ballard, and assured fans that it will carry the same authenticity and momentum as Bosch: Legacy, even if Bosch himself won’t always take center stage, saying: “It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming Bosch spin-off, as well as season 3 of Legacy. Both series premiere next year on Prime Video.

Bosch: Legacy Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Titus Welliver , Mimi Rogers , Madison Lintz , Denise G. Sanchez Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

Watch on Prime Video