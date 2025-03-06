The final season of Bosch: Legacy is rapidly approaching, with just three weeks to go until we kick off our final mission with Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch, but right now, the feeling surrounding the show’s end is far from celebratory. Amazon’s decision to cancel the immensely popular and critically acclaimed crime series has sparked a huge backlash—and not just from viewers, but from the cast and crew themselves. The latest name from the cast to voice their disappointment is the iconic Mimi Rogers, who has played Honey Chandler for over a decade across Bosch and Bosch: Legacy. Unlike Amazon’s official messaging, which painted the show’s end as a natural conclusion, Rogers made it clear that this isn’t what the cast and crew wanted.

If Amazon’s statements were to be believed, one might think the Bosch: Legacy team was thrilled about their show’s premature ending. The company touted praise from series author Michael Connelly and Welliver, attempting to frame the decision as a creative choice rather than a corporate one, but Welliver’s pre-cancelation comments told a different story, and it wasn’t long before other cast members began speaking out. Rogers took to Instagram shortly after the cancelation to address fans directly:

“Season 3 is amazing!! Can’t wait for everybody to see. Heartbroken that it’s our last season.”

While Chandler's story has a long way to go, it's pretty clear why Rogers would be upset because, as a co-lead alongside Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz, she had every reason to expect more seasons ahead. But instead of simply venting frustration, Rogers sent a very direct message to fans on how to fight back. After fans flooded her post with comments expressing their disappointment, Rogers responded with two words, telling fans the best way to fight for the show: "Tell Amazon."

'Bosch: Legacy' Cast and Creatives Fight Back Against Cancellation

Amazon has tried—and largely failed—to manage the fallout from Bosch: Legacy’s cancelation. Troy Evans recently made headlines for dropping an F-bomb on the streamer, while Mitzi Roberts, the real-life inspiration for Bosch: Legacy’s next spin-off, Renee Ballard, contradicted Amazon’s claim that season 3 provides a “fitting end” to the series. As for why the show isn't going ahead beyond this season, the real reasons aren't quite known, but for now, all we can do is hope that Amazon reconsiders their decision and gives fans and the people involved the chance to end things on their terms.

Bosch: Legacy returns to Prime Video on March 27th with a four-episode premiere.