Bosch: Legacy might well be due to return to Prime Video next month for the final time, but there's plenty of unhappy people behind the scenes. The Bosch universe has been a major success for the streamer, with a dedicated fanbase and strong viewership numbers, many of whom are baffled by the decision to can the show.

Until recently, the cast and crew had remained largely silent about Bosch: Legacy’s fate, but Troy Evans, who plays fan favourite Detective “Barrel” Johnson, has now made his feelings known, and he isn’t holding back. Evans has been part of the Bosch franchise since the very start, appearing in all seven seasons of the original series before making guest appearances in Legacy. He’ll also return for the upcoming final season, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy about how things have played out.

Responding to a discussion about Prime Video’s lack of promotion for Bosch: Legacy’s final season on the Bosch Pit Facebook group, the actor didn’t mince words, reportedly summing up his thoughts on Amazon’s decision in just four letters, when responding to a post about the lack of promotion for the final season:

"F*ck Amazon."

Yikes. While short and to the point, his message speaks volumes about how many involved with the show truly feel. Though Evans may be the most blunt, he isn’t alone in his frustration. Mitzi Roberts, a real-life LAPD detective who consults on the series, recently hinted at the situation in the same Facebook group, saying:

"I can't say much other than we're all very bummed about the decision."

Given that many Bosch: Legacy cast and crew members are also working on the upcoming Ballard spin-off, they are likely restricted by contracts preventing them from speaking out, but it's clear that some frustrations are beginning to spill over as one of Prime Video's most beloved and successful series.

What Else Has Been Said About 'Bosch: Legacy's Cancellation?

Roberts, who served as a technical advisor on Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, is now an executive producer and writer on the upcoming Renee Ballard spin-off. But despite her involvement in the new series, Roberts made it clear that Bosch: Legacy was never meant to be replaced:

“I've worked on Bosch for 10 years and Titus (Welliver) is a dear friend to me. Obviously, I can't say much other than we're all very bummed about the decision. That said, hopefully, you'll love the Ballard series too. As you said, it was written to compliment Bosch, never to replace it.”

The final chapter begins streaming on March 27. Stay tuned to Collider for all updates on Bosch.