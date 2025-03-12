Amazon may well be pushing this season of Bosch: Legacy as the show's finale, but fans aren't giving up quite so easily. After the show was shockingly cancelled back in September 2024, loyal viewers launched the Save Bosch: Legacy petition, demanding Amazon reconsider its decision, and now, the movement has gained a major endorsement in the shape of Mitzi Roberts, the real-life LAPD detective who inspired the character Renee Ballard in Michael Connelly’s books, who has publicly backed the campaign to save the series.

Roberts, who worked as a technical advisor on Bosch and Bosch: Legacy before becoming an executive producer and writer on the upcoming Ballard spin-off, gave fans an update online. Speaking in the Bosch Pit Facebook group, Roberts made it clear that she understands why fans are upset and that she personally supports the petition:

"I understand how you and the rest of the fans feel, and I'm extremely supportive of that. But I also know that the Ballard producers, cast, and crew (many of the same people from Bosch and Bosch: Legacy) are working tremendously hard to give Connelly fans an amazing show. We can and should support them AND advocate for a final season of Legacy.”

In another reponse to a fan, Roberts also revealed that Amazon’s decision contradicted the original plan for the Bosch universe:

“I can’t say much other than we’re all very bummed about the decision. That said, hopefully, you’ll love the Ballard series too. It was written to complement Bosch, never to replace it.”

Will There Be Crossover Between 'Bosch' and 'Ballard'?

Amazon is expected to heavily feature Titus Welliver in the marketing for the Ballard spin-off, but in reality, Harry Bosch will only appear in three episodes, as Welliver has already revealed. His actual screen time remains unclear, which makes fans worry that Amazon is using his name to keep audiences engaged while shifting focus to a younger demographic, while Maggie Q, who plays Ballard in the series, will be making her first appearance in the series finale of Bosch: Legacy in what will probably be a "passing of the torch" style moment for the show.

Bosch: Legacy returns to Prime Video on March 27th with a four-episode premiere. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news and updates on Bosch, Ballard and the future of both series as fans continue to try and save their favorite series.

Source: Bosch Pit