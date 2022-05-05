After a strong seven-season run, fans were devastated to hear that their favorite detective series would be coming to an end. Or at least, that seemed to be the case with Bosch.

The hit series was named after the still running novel series by author Michael Connelly, which is currently on its twenty-third installment, with a twenty-fourth slated to arrive this coming November. It's perhaps because of the continued success of the books that fans just assumed that the show would just go on and on forever. Yet, in 2021, Harry Bosch bid farewell to his streaming home on Amazon Video in a bittersweet finale that saw the titular Los Angeles detective leave his job behind, believing the system he swore to protect had burned him in the end. As he returned his badge to his chief and walked away, this was the last time they'd see Bosch in the flesh...

At least that was until fans remembered that not long before Season 7 ended, Amazon had announced that Bosch would return in a new spinoff series, Bosch: Legacy. And since the main protagonist was announced to return, that pretty much meant that this would just be another season. Even though Harry Bosch may be moving next door to the Amazon-owned Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV), the sequel series is set to pick up roughly two years after the events of the seventh season's conclusion, with Bosch still taking up new cases but now as a freelance private eye instead of a government-employed officer of the law.

His new profession means that many of Bosch's former coworkers like Lance Reddick's Irvin Irving won't be returning (at least not yet). Still, even though most of the cast for the next chapter in Bosch's story are new faces, some familiar ones will also be joining him. So who exactly is returning for Bosch's next round of mysteries? Read below to find out.

Of course, the show wouldn't be called Bosch: Legacy without, well, Bosch. It's hard to imagine anyone else besides Titus Welliver playing Harry Bosch, and we're happy to report that he'll be returning to the role. Fans almost unanimously fell in love with Welliver's portrayal of the character, perfectly encapsulating his unapologetic attitude towards his unprofessional tactics in his police work while also highlighting the character's tragic past and steadfast desire to do what's right.

Bosch's story began with him doing the work he was hired to do while simultaneously being on trial for the unnecessary murder of an alleged serial killer. Throughout this time, audiences both familiar and unfamiliar with the source material were introduced to the kind of man that Harry Bosch is. Soon after, Bosch found himself reopening the long-dormant case regarding his murdered mother after discovering her elusive killer may still have been at large.

Even though that case was very much a personal matter for Bosch, he still found himself getting caught up in a wide variety of cases, ranging from simple whodunnits to complicated conspiracies. With each passing case, Bosch found himself constantly coming to blows with his peers and his higher-ups. The straw that broke the camel's back, so to speak, came with what Bosch perceived as the gross mishandling of Mickey Peña, a ruthless ganglord whose slap on the wrist not only led to him getting killed by a grieving father but also the death of that same father at the hands of the LAPD. In Bosch's mind, enough was enough, leading him to turn in his badge and apply to become a private investigator, leading directly into the events of Bosch: Legacy.

Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler

Honey Chandler is a character who has been a part of Bosch's story since the very beginning. The character is played by Mimi Rogers, whose other notable performances include the films Gung Ho, Desperate Hours, and Ginger Snaps. When Bosch was on trial for his wrongful death case, Chandler was the attorney representing the victim's partner. She proved to be a consistent thorn in Bosch's side, adding to his already intrinsic dislike for lawyers as a whole. But despite having different worldviews as to how the law should work, they still harbored a mutual respect for each other. When we last left Chandler in Season 7, she was nearly fatally shot by a masked assassin, and she has now formed an unlikely alliance with Bosch to take down those responsible.

Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch

Technically Harry isn't the only Bosch who has a constant presence in the series, as his daughter Maddie has long held a burning desire to follow in her dad's crime-fighting footsteps. Maddie has always had a close relationship with her father, and she's easily the person whom Harry loves most. Maddie knew almost right away that when she grew up, she wanted to be a part of law enforcement in some form. At first though, it wasn't exactly in her father's footsteps, as Maddie was studying to potentially become a lawyer, which is something that Harry wasn't exactly on board with.

Even though Bosch would probably prefer his daughter became a cop like he was (or better yet just find a profession that didn't involve the legal system altogether), he still was incredibly proud that his little girl was growing up. It seems Bosch should have been more careful what he wished for, as the Bosch: Legacy trailer reveals an adult Maddie donning an LAPD uniform, and Bosch probably isn't happy about that either given that he and the LAPD parted on bad terms.

Michael Rose as Carl Rogers

Michael Rose may not be a familiar face for fans of Bosch, but he is playing a character we've seen before. Taking over the role from Max E. Williams, Rose will be playing Carl Rogers, a multi-millionaire who made some brief appearances in Season 7, where it became apparent that he was involved in some pretty shady business. Rogers was the one who ordered the hit on Chandler, so he's poised to be a major antagonist in Bosch: Legacy.

While he may not be an old Bosch face, Michael Rose has been in a huge number of shows. His credits include appearances on everything from Westworld to Magnum P.I. to Days of Our Lives (in which, coincidentally, he played a hitman).

Stephen A. Chang as Maurice "Mo" Bassi

And now for the new characters who'll be introduced in Bosch: Legacy. Getting up there in age, Bosch needs someone a bit more tech-savvy when the need arises, and Mo Bassi is the one who will help him further navigate the ever-growing digital world. Mo is played by Stephen A. Chang, whom you might recognize from his roles in Artificial, Shameless, and Frank and Jane.

Denise G. Sanchez as Reina Vasquez

Maddie's mentor, Vasquez is a strict and seasoned officer who will be putting her to the test to see if she has what it takes to be a protector of the peace like her father. She is played by Denise G. Sanchez, who has also had notable appearances in Mayans M.C. and The Good Place.

Phil Morris as John Creighton

Though currently billed as the head of a private security company, John Creighton has a significant role in the books as the deputy chief of the LAPD, but we'll just have to see if he follows a similar path by the time Bosch: Legacy concludes its first season. Playing Creighton, we have Phil Morris, who's a prolific actor and voice actor whose previous credits include Doom Patrol, Seinfeld, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

