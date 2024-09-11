On Friday, fans of Bosch: Legacy received bittersweet news that the popular Titus Welliver-led series would conclude its run with a third and final season, premiering in March 2025. As the Bosch-verse prepares for its transition with Maggie Q’s Det. Renée Ballard leading the charge in future adaptations of Michael Connelly's novels, cast members and creators are taking time to reflect on their journey. Among them, Madison Lintz, who portrays Maddie Bosch, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media as she wrapped up a decade-long journey with her character.

The announcement of Bosch: Legacy's final season has been met with a mix of excitement for the upcoming episodes and sadness for the series' conclusion. Connelly, the bestselling author behind the Bosch novels, took to social media to express his gratitude for the dedicated cast, crew, and loyal fanbase. Similarly, Welliver shared his appreciation for everyone involved in bringing the series to life. But it was Lintz’s deeply personal post that resonated with fans on a new level.

Madison Lintz is Proud of Maddie's Journey

Addressing her character directly, Lintz began her emotional post with, "Dear Maddie," formatting it as a letter to her on-screen alter-ego.

"Would you look at us now, look at how far we have come. And we did it together, we grew up together. I am the person I am because I had the honor of playing you for 10 beautiful years," she wrote. Lintz highlighted the close bond she developed with her character, emphasizing the personal growth that paralleled Maddie's journey. "The days I got to be you gave me a strength and a confidence I did not know I had within me," Lintz shared, reflecting on how playing Maddie shaped her both personally and professionally.

As Maddie, Lintz portrayed the determined and evolving daughter of Welliver’s Harry Bosch, a character whose transition from civilian to police officer has been a pivotal storyline in Bosch and Bosch: Legacy. Through her portrayal, Lintz has earned the admiration of fans and critics alike for her nuanced and emotional performance, making Maddie Bosch one of the most beloved characters in the series. Lintz concluded her message with a heartfelt farewell, saying:

"The days I got to be Maddie Bosch will be amongst my favorite days of my whole life, I will miss it with all my heart, and I will think of you often."

As the series comes to a close, fans can look forward to one last season filled with the same compelling storytelling, complex characters, and intense drama that has defined the Bosch universe Bosch: Legacy's final season premieres in 2025.