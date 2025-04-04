Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Bosch: LegacyAt the end of Bosch: Legacy Season 2, Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) made a bold move, announcing her candidacy for Los Angeles District Attorney. After decades as a defense attorney, she had grown frustrated with the political maneuvering of current DA Emmett Archer (Jim Holmes) and wanted to bring real justice to the system. Season 3 introduced her campaign, but early in Episode 1, she faced a potential threat: Frank Sheehan (Jamie McShane), newly released from prison and seeking vengeance against Chandler for ruining his career.

While that attack was ultimately thwarted, it exposed a troubling reality — proper police backup wasn’t there to protect her. By Episode 5, election night had arrived. As the results loomed, Chandler even questioned whether she truly wanted the job until her daughter, Michelle (Aisha Kabia), reminded her why she started this fight in the first place. By the end of the episode, the results are in: Chandler is the new District Attorney. Her victory is a major turning point in Bosch: Legacy, but winning the election was the easy part. Now, she has the power to fix a system she’s battled against for years — but that new power comes with even greater risks.

Honey Chandler Wins the Election for LA District Attorney

Image via Prime Video

While Chandler’s victory wasn’t necessarily a surprise, it raises the stakes for her in ways she's never faced before. She has already survived multiple attempts on her life throughout the Bosch series, but stepping into the high-profile role of District Attorney puts an even bigger target on her back. What makes her position even more precarious is her long history of clashing with the LAPD. As a defense attorney, she frequently challenged law enforcement’s methods and motives, even going so far as to sue the department. Now, as DA, she must navigate working with people who not only doubt her ability to lead but may still see her as an adversary.

Chandler is put to the test almost immediately when beloved detective Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderón) is murdered in cold blood. Episode 6 jumps ahead a month after his death, with the police confident they have the suspect in custody. While the chief of police and her fellow prosecutors push for swift charges, Chandler refuses to rush, determined to build a case so airtight that it leaves no room for reasonable doubt. If her years as a defense attorney have taught her anything, it’s that doing things the right way — and managing public perception — matters. But while her approach prioritizes justice over politics, it doesn’t win her many allies, at least not right away.

Mimi Rogers, who has played Chandler across multiple iterations of Bosch, has always portrayed her as both formidable and deeply principled. In Bosch: Legacy, she masterfully conveys the weight of Chandler’s new role, allowing glimpses of vulnerability beneath her character’s polished, non-nonsense exterior.

While Chandler has some political savvy, the level of scrutiny she now faces is new to her. Every decision she makes is analyzed by allies, enemies, and now, the entire city of Los Angeles. Adding to the pressure is her complicated connection with Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) — a relationship that now carries serious political implications, especially as Bosch continues to operate in the moral gray, inching closer to the dark side.

Becoming DA Complicates Chandler's Relationship With Bosch