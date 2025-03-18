Bosch: Legacy is set to return for its third and final season on March 27, but the excitement has been overshadowed by Amazon’s abrupt cancellation of the series over six months ago. Now, the show's leading man, Titus Welliver, has thrown his full support behind the Save Bosch: Legacy petition, which has been gaining momentum as fans demand a proper ending for Harry Bosch, and who could blame them? Welliver outright supporting the petition is a big step for those involved in it, and with nearly 30,000 signatures so far, at least Amazon know fans aren't thrilled about the decision to axe the show.

Amazon initially framed the decision to end Bosch: Legacy as a natural conclusion to Bosch’s solo story, but Welliver’s recent comments indicate that this was never the plan, and it didn't feel that way from watching it, either. Speaking on Spike’s Car Radio Podcast, Welliver expressed his frustration over Amazon’s decision:

“There’s an abundance of Harry Bosch stories to tell, and then, sadly, we were told they wouldn’t be going any further.”

For years, Welliver was open about the fact he'd play Harry Bosch for as long as he could, and it sounds like Amazon dropped a bomb on the cast when they cancelled it, having previously hinted that it would run alongside the spin-off Ballard. Indeed, Mitzi Roberts, one of the advisors and producers on both shows, indicated that Bosch: Legacy and Ballard were designed to run alongside each other.

The 'Bosch' Fans Are "P*ssed Off"

Amazon has maintained radio silence on the petition and the backlash, but with Save Bosch: Legacy gaining traction, it’s becoming harder for them to ignore. The campaign was launched in September 2024, shortly after Michael Connelly (creator of the Bosch novels) confirmed Bosch’s story was ending. Connelly called the fan movement “very flattering”, but it lacked a true leading voice—until now. Welliver’s public support has given the petition newfound legitimacy, which is going to make it much harder for Amazon to sweep the controversy under the rug. During the podcast, Welliver addressed the growing backlash from fans:

“The fans, while they are excited about this season… they’re also really p****d off. A massive movement through social media, petitions, and these public letters to the heads of Amazon.”

Bosch: Legacy returns for its final season on March 27, exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for full coverage of the final season.