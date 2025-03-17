The final—tragically—season of Bosch: Legacy will be with us next week and, ahead of its four episode premiere, and it’s bringing some new faces into the fold. Jeremy Glazer (Grey’s Anatomy) and Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Boys) have joined the Prime Video series in recurring roles, which should add a bit of spice to Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) last chapter.

Glazer will be playing Patrick Currey, a city councilman from West Hollywood, who has made a career out of keeping his private life under wraps. When investigators begin digging into his personal affairs, he turns to Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) to protect both his political and legal standing. Meanwhile, Villaneuva will be taking on the role of Perry Lopez, a LAPD detective recently promoted to the Robbery Homicide Division (RHD). Lopez is a native Angeleno with experience investigating gang-related murders in South Los Angeles and is eager to make a name for himself. But his next case is the most shocking yet, as he ends up partnering with Bosch veteran Detective Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon) to investigate Harry Bosch in a possible murder-for-hire case.

Glazer has an impressive television résumé, having appeared in hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Fight, Animal Kingdom, and Modern Family. His film credits include Letters from Iwo Jima, Rust Creek, and Save Me. On stage, he has performed in productions of The Little Dog Laughed and You Can’t Take It with You. Villanueva is best known for his work on The Boys, Nancy Drew, and The Resident. In 2017, he earned an Imagen Award nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Lyle Menendez in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Who Else Appears in 'Bosch: Legacy'?

The returning cast for Season Three of Bosch: Legacy will also include the likes of Madison Lintz (Maddie Bosch), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan) and Chris Browning (Preston Borders). Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), and Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity).

Bosch: Legacy returns for its final season on March 27, exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for full coverage of the final season.

