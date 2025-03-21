Bosch: Legacy is back for its final season next week, and fans still haven’t let go of that intense cliffhanger from the end of season 2. But according to series star Madison Lintz, season 3 won’t jump back in exactly where things left off — and that’s by design. Speaking to Game Rant in a new interview, Lintz revealed that Maddie's story will pick up from a later date that the moment where Maddie Bosch, after surviving her kidnapping, was left shaken and at odds with her father, Harry, played by Titus Welliver. Season 2 ended on a tense note, but fans hoping for immediate resolution may have to wait.

“It doesn’t pick up directly from that point, but you will get some context as to what happened after that moment, as well as how that has colored things since then. Maddie and Bosch’s relationship is an interesting one. They dance around the emotional stuff as much as they can, but sometimes it’s not always possible. The bottom line is, they only have each other in this world, and they know it.”

When asked whether Maddie is in recovery mode after her kidnapping by Kurt Dockweiler, Lintz had a more nuanced take. “I’m sure if you asked Maddie, she’d say she’s ‘firmly in recovery mode,’” she said. “However, if you ask me, I think trauma will always find a way to manifest itself, and it’s more a matter of growing to make space for it.”

Maddie will be front and center this season as she investigates a string of home robberies — but Lintz warns there’s more than meets the eye. “There is definitely a moment this season that I don’t think anyone will see coming,” she teased. “I know Maddie CERTAINLY did not. Just when she thought she had the whole fighting crime thing down…”

Madison Lintz Is Grateful To 'Bosch' Fans For Trying To Save The Show

The Bosch: Legacy cancelation blindsided fans when it was announced months ahead of season 3’s March 27 release. The fan petition to save the series has been gaining traction, and Lintz says the support hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I am very grateful to my Bosch family. Our fans are a part of that family,” she said. “We see you, and we hear you and love you. Sometimes the industry ‘industries’ — if you’ll allow my Gen Z turn of phrase. The Bosch universe lives on through the Ballard spin-off.”

Bosch: Legacy's final season premieres on Prime Video on March 27.