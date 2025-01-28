It's not fair, and Prime Video are mean for taking him away from us, but tragically, the end is near for Bosch: Legacy. Today, Prime Video revealed that the fan-favorite crime drama — based on the novels by Michael Connelly — will return for its third and final season on March 27, with ten episodes streaming exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series follows the iconic Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a now-retired LAPD homicide detective turned private investigator; Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), an attorney struggling to keep her faith in the justice system; and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she deals with the challenges of being a rookie patrol officer rising through the ranks in Los Angeles.

Season Three draws inspiration from Connelly’s novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993). The season will dive into a murder investigation that unearths dark secrets, threatening to upend the lives of Bosch, Chandler, and Maddie. Harry will also grapple with the haunting disappearance of a family, while Chandler navigates a fierce race for District Attorney, and Maddie becomes enmeshed in violent follow-home robberies. The returning cast includes Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, Scott Klace, Gregory Scott Cummins, Troy Evans, Paul Calderon, Chris Browning. Joining this season are Tommy Martinez, Andrea Cortes, Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, Dale Dickey, Manuel Uriza, and Chris Bauer.

"It's Bittersweet to See It Come to a Close"

While it may be the end of Bosch, it's not the end of Bosch, as the character will continue to appear in a recurring role in the upcoming series Ballard. But Bosch has been a mainstay of Prime Video since the earliest days of streaming, and Amazon MGM Studios are sad to see it go.

“As we approach the final season of Bosch: Legacy, we are so proud of what this series has accomplished,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “While it’s bittersweet to see it come to a close, we’re immensely satisfied with the journey. This final season promises more high-stakes drama and captivating storytelling for our global customers.”

Executive producer and Bosch author Michael Connelly echoed the sentiment: “What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work. Led by Titus Welliver, Eric Overmyer, and Tom Bernardo, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever.”

The final chapter begins streaming on March 27. Stay tuned to Collider for all updates on Bosch.