The end of an era is near for Bosch: Legacy, tragically. Prime Video has officially released the trailer for the third and final season, set to premiere on March 27. The ten-episode season will debut with four episodes on March 27, followed by two new episodes every Thursday until the series finale on April 17. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the final season will see Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) facing one of his most challenging cases yet, following its controversial cancelation. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler unearths dangerous secrets, putting Bosch, attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) in grave danger as usual. Come on Harry, give them a break.

The trailer also shows Harry crossing the border for some black ops work, heading back to his days in Afghanistan, and we also get our first introduction to Maggie Q's Renee Ballard, ahead of her offshoot series Ballard, which is filming now.

Meanwhile, Honey is on the verge of becoming the next District Attorney of Los Angeles, but political ambition comes at a cost for the former defense attorney, and Maddie, now fully immersed in her career as an LAPD patrol officer, finds herself entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies, pushing her to her limits as she begins to question what exactly it is that she's meant to do in her career.

Who Else Appears in 'Bosch: Legacy's Final Season?

The returning cast for Season Three of Bosch: Legacy will also include the likes of Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan) and Chris Browning (Preston Borders). Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Miles Gaston Villanueva (Det. Perry Lopez), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), and Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity).

Produced by Fabel Entertainment, the final season is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Titus Welliver.

Bosch: Legacy returns for its final season on March 27, exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for full coverage of the final season, and more news ahead of Ballard as it continues production.