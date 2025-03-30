Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers of Bosch: Legacy in Season 3, Episodes 1-4.The Bosch franchise has always thrived in the gray area between justice and vengeance, never shying away from exposing the deep-rooted corruption within law enforcement. Since the very first season of the original series, fans have watched Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) navigate the institutional issues within the LAPD while grappling with the moral complexities of being a detective. Now, with Bosch: Legacy returning for its third and final season, the show made a bold move in its Season 3 premiere – bringing back a character who embodied that very corruption. His reappearance carries major personal implications for Bosch and sets the tone for the season ahead.

The season premiere marks the return of Frank Sheehan (Jamie McShane) to the Bosch franchise. Fans of the original series will remember Sheehan from Season 4, widely regarded as the best season of the series. Once Bosch’s former LAPD partner, Sheehan found himself at the center of a high-profile murder case — the killing of civil rights attorney Howard Elias (Clark Johnson). As the case unraveled, it became clear that Sheehan was on the wrong side of the law, leading to a devastating downfall — both professionally and personally — with Bosch playing a key role.

Frank Sheehan Was a Controversial Character in Season 4 of 'Bosch'