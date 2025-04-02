After more than a decade of solving cases, breaking rules, drinking some whiskey, and making jazz cool again, Titus Welliver is preparing to say goodbye to Harry Bosch — at least for now. Bosch: Legacy is in the midst of its third and final season, and although Prime Video’s surprise announcement last fall caught fans and even the creative team off guard, Welliver isn’t ruling out a future for the character he’s been grumpily playing since 2014, as he said to THR.

When Prime Video announced in September that Bosch: Legacy would end with Season 3, the news came as a surprise not just to fans, but to Welliver and creator Michael Connelly as well. In fact, the team was already brainstorming what a potential fourth season could look like. “We’d already been in conversations midway towards the end of the season talking about the next season and ideas, and we were getting very excited about the prospect,” Welliver explained. Then came the call: the show would not be moving forward.

Though it was a “pretty brief conversation,” Welliver, Connelly, and executive producer Henrik Bastin all expressed their disappointment. Still, Welliver isn’t bitter — he’s been around long enough to know how unpredictable the industry can be. “Sometimes it’s a myriad of reasons that I don’t necessarily understand,” he said. “I do understand that given the economy... a lot of studios have been experiencing budgetary restrictions.”

Titus Welliver Believes We Will See More 'Bosch'

And yet, despite the cancelation, Welliver isn’t ruling out a return to Bosch’s world. “I have a decade-long business relationship and personal relationship with Amazon Studios,” he added, noting his first-look development deal with the company remains in place. His ties to Amazon go beyond Bosch — and because of that, so does the potential for a comeback. “You never know in Hollywood,” Welliver said with a knowing smile. “I would not be shocked if at some point there was a revisitation.”

That possibility feels all the more plausible when considering Bosch’s continued popularity and cultural staying power. Welliver’s portrayal has helped turn the character into the longest-running streaming lead to date, and the franchise isn’t exactly slowing down. A new spinoff series featuring Maggie Q as Renée Ballard is already on the way, with Legacy’s final season laying the groundwork for her debut. But that doesn’t mean fans are ready to let go of Bosch — and clearly, neither is Welliver.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Bosch.