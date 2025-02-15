Amazon's decision to cancel Bosch: Legacy has left fans frustrated, but now a key figure from the show’s production has revealed that the cast and crew feel the same way as the rest of us. Now, while the Bosch spin-off will return for its third and final season on March 27, 2025, there's still something of a shadow being cast over the cancellation, which is in danger of actually overshadowing the release of the final season. Mitzi Roberts, a former LAPD detective and the real-life inspiration for Renee Ballard — who will appear in this final season, before leading her own spin-off, being portrayed by Maggie Q — has spoken out, and she's contradicting Amazon’s official line about Bosch: Legacy ending as a “fitting close” to Harry Bosch’s story

Roberts, who served as a technical advisor on Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, is now an executive producer and writer on the upcoming Renee Ballard spin-off. She was instrumental in helping author Michael Connelly craft the character of Ballard, who will now take center stage in Amazon’s next LAPD procedural. But despite her involvement in the new series, Roberts made it clear that Bosch: Legacy was never meant to be replaced:

“I've worked on Bosch for 10 years and Titus (Welliver) is a dear friend to me. Obviously, I can't say much other than we're all very bummed about the decision. That said, hopefully, you'll love the Ballard series too. As you said, it was written to compliment Bosch, never to replace it.”

What Did Amazon Say About the End of 'Bosch'?

“As we approach the final season of Bosch: Legacy, we are so proud of what this series has accomplished,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement when the end was confirmed officially. “While it’s bittersweet to see it come to a close, we’re immensely satisfied with the journey. This final season promises more high-stakes drama and captivating storytelling for our global customers.”

Executive producer and Bosch author Michael Connelly echoed the sentiment: “What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work. Led by Titus Welliver, Eric Overmyer, and Tom Bernardo, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever.”

The final chapter begins streaming on March 27. Stay tuned to Collider for all updates on Bosch.