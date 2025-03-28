With Bosch: Legacy coming to an end after its third season, fans are still reeling—and some are fighting back with petitions and pleas to Amazon to bring the character of Harry Bosch back in some form. But according to series star Titus Welliver, there might still be hope for the former LAPD detective-turned-private investigator. And maybe, just maybe, it could come in the form of a feature-length film. In an exclusive interview with Collider, Welliver responded to a question about what fans can do to convince Prime Video to reverse the cancellation, although he did think that the most extreme option he could imagine would perhaps backfire on him! He told Collider:

“I don’t have any of the Amazon executives’ phones on my speed dial, or I would just— I would post their numbers all over social media. Which would definitely kill the chance of us ever seeing Harry Bosch again.”

Still, Welliver made it clear that while the decision to end the series may have been difficult for those involved in that, Hollywood is never short on surprises. “I don’t think it was an easy nor an arbitrary decision for them to make. The other thing I will say is, it’s Hollywood, right? You never know what’s going to happen.”

Could 'Bosch' and 'Reacher' Could Get The Feature Film Treatment?

While Amazon hasn’t announced any formal plans for a Bosch film, Welliver seemed open — and even optimistic — about the idea, especially with the success of other Amazon franchises making the leap to the big screen.

“There are people bandied about the idea of there being [a Bosch movie], because they’re doing a Jack Ryan feature, probably a Reacher feature. Is there a possibility of that? Yeah, I think anything’s possible. I know that everyone involved in the show would immediately raise their hand and say, ‘When and where.’”

It's not the first time Welliver has mentioned the prospect of a Bosch movie, or indeed, a Reacher movie, as he recently disclosed in another interview. It’s also not the first time fans have dreamed of Bosch getting the full cinematic treatment. After ten seasons across two shows (Bosch and Bosch: Legacy), Welliver’s portrayal of the relentless and principled detective has become iconic. A wrap-up movie would offer a chance to tie up the character’s story with the kind of high-stakes case worthy of the silver screen.

For now, Welliver’s message is clear: don’t give up.

“I always say to my kids, you know, when in doubt, hold hope.”

Bosch: Legacy's final season is streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes drop on Thursdays.