Preston Borders was never really gone—and Chris Browning knew it. At least, that's what he's saying. The Bosch: Legacy Season 2 cliffhanger left fans stunned when a call from prison to Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) revealed Borders had been the one to orchestrate the prison killing of Kurt Dockweiler… at Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) request. It was a jaw-dropper of an ending, and now, with Season 3’s final run underway, Borders has been right back in the thick of things—guns, stunts, and all, culminating in an epic shootout to conclude the actor's arc in the series.

Speaking to Game Rant, Browning opened up about returning as one of the franchise’s most hated (and fascinating) villains, how the shocking twist came together, and what it meant to him after such a long history with the character.

“I’m not sure if I had anything to do with this,” Browning admitted, “but I joked with [creator Michael Connelly], ‘Hey, I’m loving Legacy, when is Preston Borders coming back?’ And they actually said, that’s a good idea.”

That “good idea” that Connelly suggested actually turned into what would be a killer setup for Season 3, which picks up after a small time jump. Browning said he initially wondered where his call sheet was—“I’m the cliffhanger!”—but he was relieved to find out the story did circle back to Borders in a big way. And not just verbally.

“I couldn’t wait to see what they’d have me do in Season 3, and it was some great stuff. Fighting, riding, shooting and running… there were a lot of stunts and crazy big shots in this thing. I would come home exhausted.”

Preston Borders Gets A Magnificent Goodbye

Season 3 gave Browning a full-throttle return. Borders goes on the run in a chaotic escape sequence, leading to a brutal showdown with Bosch and Detective Jimmy Robertson. The result? Borders gets gunned down by Robertson—ending his arc in classic Bosch fashion.

“I had a 200-yard sprint scene around a warehouse, then they shot it with a drone. A lot of hot baths at the end of the day.”

New episodes of Bosch: Legacy drop every Thursday on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series and the future of Bosch, which remains up in the air following the series' unceremonious cancelation last year. Ballard, a Bosch spin-off, is due for release later this year.