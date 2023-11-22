The Big Picture Harry Bosch and his daughter Maddie have a close, complex relationship that has been beautifully portrayed in Bosch: Legacy.

Maddie's traumatic experiences as a police officer have tested her determination to do the right thing.

Bosch's ultimate fear is seeing Maddie embrace the darkness that comes with being a police officer, and he tries to protect her from it.

The relationship between Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz) has always been wonderfully portrayed on-screen, especially in Bosch: Legacy. When we're first introduced to Maddie in Bosch, she lives with her mother, former FBI agent Eleanor Wish (Sarah Clarke) in Las Vegas, with Harry a distant dad. Over the years, the pair grow closer, partly due to the death of Eleanor as part of an FBI operation, as well as the kidnapping of both Eleanor and Maddie early on in the series. These events, one might surmise, could push Maddie down a route of darkness.

However, Maddie has always been determined to do the right thing, and it was almost inevitable that she would end up on the path of law enforcement. Following some time interning for Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), Maddie eventually enrolls in the LAPD. But it's as a police officer that the worst moments happen to Maddie. In the Season 1 finale, Maddie is abducted by Kurt Dockweiler (David Denham), a serial rapist, and is buried in the desert. Bosch and Chandler are able to track Maddie down before she dies, but the trauma remains.

Maddie eventually gets to confront Dockweiler in court, giving a powerful witness statement to the monstrous man, and ensuring he's sent away, but soon after, she receives a phone call informing her that Dockweiler has overdosed, which she laments. In a stunning twist, though, it's revealed in the final moments of the episode that Harry has—apparently—arranged for an inmate he put away to kill Dockweiler in prison on his behalf, but Maddie is the one who takes the call, leaving viewers with the question of how on Earth the pair reconcile after this.

Speaking with Collider, Welliver addressed both Bosch's actions in that shocking finale, as well as the greater point that his ultimate fear involves seeing Maddie fall down the wrong road and embrace the darkness that so often comes with the work involved in being a police officer.

"Yeah, I think that he does recognize that in his daughter. I think what he is trying to do as a parent and a former cop is to try to teach her to be careful, to not let the darkness of that work that's done penetrate her character or her moral compass. She is her father's daughter and her mother's daughter. I think that is the beauty of the writing—she's struggling with that, and he's struggling in observing that."

As for the challenge of Bosch trying to prevent Maddie from becoming like him, Welliver admits that the older Maddie gets — as well as further in her career path — the harder it will be to offer her protection. That emotional conflict is something that Welliver credits to the writing staff, led by showrunner Tom Bernardo, as being "beautifully nuanced" when shown on-screen. "It's almost as if the roles at times are becoming blurred and reversed." Welliver explained, "He's being very pragmatic, but he's parenting an adult now who's also in his former chosen profession. So it allows a lot of really, beautifully nuanced writing to come in there to move that forward and to stay clear of any kind of tropes."

The latest season of Bosch: Legacy can be seen on Amazon Freevee now. The original series can be found on Prime Video, and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for updates on the recently announced spin-off series as well.

