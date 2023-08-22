The Big Picture Titus Welliver returns as Harry Bosch in Bosch: Legacy, promising more suspense, drama, and intrigue in its second season.

Season 2 picks up with the disappearance of Maddie Bosch, leading to a puzzle surrounding Lieutenant Cosgrove's involvement in a shooting.

Amazon Freevee has unveiled first-look images, featuring Jamie Hector and Anthony Michael Hall, giving viewers a sneak peek into the upcoming season.

Titus Welliver returns to the role of Harry Bosch in Bosch: Legacy and fans don't have much longer to wait to grab a first glimpse of the former LAPD detective's latest escapades. The eagerly awaited first images have arrived for the show's second season, ahead of the new teaser which will make its debut on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, during the Thursday Night Football Game, exclusively on Prime Video.

Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy picks up where the first season left off, promising to deliver even more suspense, drama, and intrigue. The storyline will delve into the puzzle surrounding the disappearance of Maddie Bosch, portrayed by Madison Lintz, who was nowhere to be seen in the cliffhanger of the first season after finding out she would be required to testify against Lieutenant Cosgrove, who was spotted on Maddie's camera planting the weapon in the lethal shooting of her friend, Paulina Calderon.

In anticipation of the upcoming season, Amazon Freevee has treated fans to a series of first-look images that give a glimpse into the stories ahead of viewers. Among the striking images released, viewers can catch a glimpse of Jamie Hector, reprising his role as Jerry Edgar, and also get a first look at Anthony Michael Hall's character, Special Agent Will Barron, a newcomer to the Bosch: Legacy universe. The returning cast for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 includes, Honey “Money” Chandler, Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, David Moses, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Scott Klace, Gregory Scott Cummins, Troy Evans, Jacqueline Pinol, Jacqueline Obradors, DaJuan Johnson, and David Marciano.

What's the History of Bosch?

Image via Prime Video

Bosch premiered on Prime Video, and is based on the bestselling crime novels by author Michael Connelly, primarily featuring the character Harry Bosch. The show falls within the crime drama genre and is known for its gritty, realistic portrayal of police work and its complex characters. The series follows the life and career of Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch, a brilliant but troubled Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective. Bosch is portrayed as a relentless and dedicated investigator who is often willing to go to great lengths to solve cases and bring justice to victims. Throughout the series, Bosch is involved in solving a variety of criminal cases, including murders, kidnappings, and other serious offenses. The show also explores the inner workings of the LAPD, highlighting the politics, bureaucracy, and challenges that law enforcement officers face in their pursuit of justice.

Bosch: Legacy was greenlit by Prime Video after producers began discussing a new series that would focus on Bosch in his retirement from the LAPD, but rather as a private investigator. The series has received positive reviews, and Legacy saw more viewers than any other season of Bosch in its first month. Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video sometime in the Fall of 2023. Check out the images below: