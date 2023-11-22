The Big Picture The relationship between Bosch and Irving in the TV series Bosch was complex, with Bosch focused on justice while Irving prioritized politics and bureaucracy.

Bosch's distrust of authority figures often put him at odds with Irving's politically motivated decisions, creating a power struggle within the LAPD.

Unfortunately, Lance Reddick, the actor who portrayed Irving, passed away, leaving a void and preventing further exploration of their relationship on-screen.

"F*ckin' Bosch." One of the most compelling arcs in Bosch was the complex relationship between Titus Welliver's titular detective and Lance Reddick's Irvin Irving, which was set to be re-examined again in the third season of Bosch: Legacy prior to Reddick's untimely passing. Bosch and Irving often find themselves on opposing sides due to their differing roles within the LAPD. Bosch, a relentless and independent detective, is focused on solving cases and seeking justice.

Irving, as a high-ranking officer, is more concerned with political and bureaucratic considerations, and ultimately, holds a higher rank. This dynamic creates a power struggle as Bosch tends to operate outside the traditional chain of command, pursuing cases in his own way. Irving, however, is tasked with managing the image of the LAPD and maintaining order within the department.

Bosch's distrust of authority figures and his commitment to justice often put him at odds with Irving's more pragmatic and politically motivated decisions. Irving, in turn, may question Bosch's methods and worry about the potential fallout from his actions. Irving doesn't appear in the spin-off until the Season 2 finale, holding a meeting with Mimi Rogers' Honey Chandler, who seeks his endorsement for District Attorney. Irving, who is now also no longer working within the police department, is intrigued by the idea and there's a tantalizing thread left as to how the storyline will be followed up.

What Happened Between Bosch and Irving?

Sadly, as we now know, Reddick will not be taking part in the next season of Legacy following his tragic passing. Speaking with Collider in the wake of the second season's finale, Welliver expanded on the dynamic between Bosch and Irving, and expressed his immense sadness that their relationship wouldn't be able to be explored again on-screen, admitting that the loss of Reddick has "left a huge hole in our hearts".

"Well, I think the relationship between Irving and Bosch was a very complex one. Irving's character was more of a political animal and he would not do a workaround necessarily, but there was the conflict in the Preston Borders case where Bosch discovered that evidence had been manipulated despite the fact that Borders was definitely guilty of these heinous crimes, It's very difficult and I don't know how we'll attack that, him not being there any longer. It's a huge hole in our hearts."

The latter, as police chief within the LAPD, ultimately led to Bosch's departure from the force in the series finale. Bosch hands in his badge and firearm after the police take down the father of a ten-year-old girl for killing the arsonist responsible for his daughter’s death in the seventh season opener. Peña, the arsonist, was released into FBI custody by Irving and, while waiting for the Feds to arrive, Hector, the girl's father, fatally shoots him before the other officers take down Hector. Bosch declares that the blood is on Irving's hands as he quits the force for good.

