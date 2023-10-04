The Big Picture Join Bosch in his hunt for his abducted daughter, Maddie, as he teams up with his former nemesis-turned-employer, Honey Chandler, in a two-part special of Bosch: Legacy.

The upcoming season also brings back beloved characters from the original Bosch series, including J. Edgar, Crate, and Barrel, in addition to new faces in the search for Maddie.

Reserve your seat for the special theatrical premiere on October 18, 2023, by pre-purchasing a $10 concession voucher at participating theaters starting October 4, 2023

Bosch is back, and he's unchained. And you can join him on the hunt for Maddie's abductor as part of a special theatrical premiere ahead of the second season of Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy. Fans around the country will be able to watch episodes 201 & 202 in select theaters.

The two-part special follows Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch, the former LAPD detective-turned-private investigator, who teams up to Mimi Rogers' Honey 'Money' Chandler, his former-nemesis-turned-employer and the best lawyer in Los Angeles, in a bid to track down his daughter, rookie LAPD officer Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) who was targeted by a serial rapist at the tail end of Legacy's first season, and vanished without trace.

The upcoming reason also sees the return of some of our favorites from the original Bosch series as well as returning familiar faces from Legacy, including J. Edgar (Jamie Hector), Det. Robert “Crate” Moore (Gregory Scott Cummins), and Det. “Barrel” Johnson (Troy Evans), who join Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), and Det. Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) in the search to find Maddie before time runs out.

The advanced screening event will take place at select theater locations at 7:00pm local time on October 18, 2023. Ticket reservation will require the pre-purchase of a $10 concession voucher at participating theaters starting October 4, 2023. Purchase of one concession voucher grants the customer one reserved seat at a screening of their choice. Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the entire screening. No one under the age of 12 will be admitted.

Where's 'Bosch: Legacy' Heading Now?

Freevee released the full synopsis for the series, which details not just the search for Maddie, but other storylines and threads left hanging from Bosch: Legacy, including the murder of Carl Rogers, and the involvement of Bosch and Chandler.

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch, a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler, who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch, as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. During Season Two, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's law enforcement career hangs in the balance. The FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 streams October 20 with four back-to-back episodes. You can request your tickets for the special screening here.