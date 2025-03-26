After an incredibly successful run on Amazon Prime Video, Bosch spun off into the Freevee series Bosch: Legacy, following Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) after his retirement from the LAPD. The series also shifts focus to his now-adult daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), who follows in his footsteps by joining the force. With the show's third and final season premiering this week, now is the perfect time to revisit the major events of Season 2.

The season opened with high stakes and raw emotion, setting the tone for what followed. In one of the show's most intense storylines, Maddie was abducted by serial rapist Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman), pushing Bosch into his most vulnerable state yet. Fearful and unpredictable, he became consumed by his relentless pursuit of justice, blurring the lines between justice and vengeance like never before.

Bosch Races Against Time To Find Maddie at the Start of Season 2