Collider is delighted to be partnering with Amazon Freevee in the hunt for Maddie Bosch and her abductor as we count down the days until the eagerly anticipated launch of Bosch: Legacy's second season. We can exclusively premiere a new clip before new episodes drop on October 20 as a special four-part premiere.

Season 2 follows Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch, the titular private investigator, having hung up his detective badge, jaded from the corruption he uncovered within the Los Angeles Police Department, who teams up to Mimi Rogers' Honey 'Money' Chandler, his former-nemesis-turned-employer and the best lawyer in Los Angeles, in a bid to track down his daughter, rookie LAPD officer Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) who was targeted by a serial rapist at the tail end of Legacy's first season, and vanished without trace.

The clip shows familiar faces from Legacy, including J. Edgar (Jamie Hector) and Bosch's "tech guy" Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang) as they each play their parts in attempting to track Maddie's whereabouts in the hours leading up to her abduction, while Chandler attempts to describe the criminal's appearance. No sign of Bosch himself in the clip, but we know he's out there somewhere and won't rest until the culprit is either behind bars or in the ground. You can also be part of a unique presentation of LA's grumpiest police detective-turned-private investigator, as Amazon Freevee announced a special theatrical release for the show's first two episodes. Fans around the country will be able to watch episodes 201 & 202 in select theaters.

What Else is Going on in 'Bosch: Legacy'?

Freevee released the full synopsis for the series, which details not just the search for Maddie, but other storylines and threads left hanging from Bosch: Legacy, including the murder of Carl Rogers, and the involvement of Bosch and Chandler.

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch, a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler, who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch, as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. During Season Two, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's law enforcement career hangs in the balance. The FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 streams October 20 with four back-to-back episodes. You can request your tickets for the special screening here. Check out the exclusive clip down below.