The Big Picture Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy promises more suspense, drama, and intrigue as Harry Bosch tries to uncover the mystery behind his daughter's disappearance.

The show, based on bestselling crime novels, portrays the gritty reality of police work and explores the challenges faced by law enforcement officers.

Bosch: Legacy has been well-received, attracting a larger audience than any previous season and has already been renewed for a third season.

Today, Amazon Freevee released the teaser for the highly anticipated second season return of their extremely popular drama series, Bosch: Legacy. Titus Welliver returns to the role of Harry Bosch for the latest installment and the upcoming season promises more intrigue and corruption to take out as Bosch attempts to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of his daughter.

Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy picks up where the first season left off, promising to deliver even more suspense, drama, and intrigue. The plot will dive headfirst into the puzzle that surrounds the sudden and unexplained disappearance of Maddie Bosch, portrayed by Madison Lintz, who was nowhere to be seen in the cliffhanger of the first season after she was informed that she would be compelled to testify against the corrupt Lieutenant Cosgrove, who was spotted on Maddie's body camera planting the gun that was used in the lethal shooting of her friend, Paulina Calderon, during what should have been a routine traffic stop.

A Brief History of Bosch

Image via Prime Video

Bosch originally premiered on Prime Video, and is based on the bestselling crime novels by author Michael Connelly, which primarily feature as their lead, the character of Harry Bosch. The show is best described as a crime drama, and is known for both its complex characters and its realistic, grimy and gritty portrayal of police work and the politicking that goes on behind the scenes. The series follows the life and career of Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch, a "flawed genius" Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective. Bosch is portrayed as a dogged and uncompromising investigator who will go to any lengths necessary in order to solve cases and bring justice to victims. Throughout the series, Bosch is involved in solving a variety of criminal cases, including murders, kidnappings, and other serious offenses. The show also explores the inner workings of the LAPD, highlighting, among other issues, the politics, bureaucracy, and challenges that law enforcement officers face in their pursuit of justice.

Amazon Freevee gave the green light to Bosch: Legacy following discussions among producers about a fresh series concept centered on Bosch's life post-retirement from the LAPD, casting him in the role of a private investigator. The show has garnered favourable reviews, with Legacy attracting a larger audience within its first month than any previous season of Bosch, and it has already been renewed for a third season.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will premiere on Freevee on October 20. You can see the first teaser for yourself down below.