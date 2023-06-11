Creating and successfully sustaining a spin-off series can be seriously tricky, with many, such as the infamous Friends spin-off Joey, illustrating this. It seems almost as if the longer and more successful the source material is, the harder it is to triumphantly create a spin-off that doesn't at least divide the fan base. That being said, some successful spin-offs of major shows do exist, with the likes of Frasier and Better Call Saul being perfect examples. Another more recent successful spin-off comes in the form of Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off of the highly-rated police procedural Bosch.

The show is based on the novels of Michael Connelly, with many fans of the original material appreciating this on-screen adaptation, with it officially standing as Prime Video's longest-running original series to date. With seven seasons of the show officially in the bag in 2021, the aforementioned spin-off was announced to be coming to our screens, with fan-favorite characters and the same thematic style still prevalent. Fans were at first skeptical but, upon the release of Bosch: Legacy, those qualms were quashed, with the fan base desperately crying out for more. Luckily, in time for the season premiere, those prayers had already been answered, with a ninth season of Bosch in the form of Bosch: Legacy Season 2 confirmed by Amazon. So, with that in mind, and the news that a third season of the spin-off will also be coming our way, here is everything we know about Bosch: Legacy Season 2 so far.

When Is Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Coming Out?

Despite there not being an exact release date for the second season of the show, fans have worked out that a release window between September and November can be expected for the next season. This is based upon the date on when production finished for Season 2, with that news being confirmed back in December 2022. So, although an official release date has not been announced, Bosch fans should not fear, with the potential launch date looking to be sooner rather than later.

Where Can You Watch Bosch: Legacy Season 2?

It will come as no surprise to learn that, just like all the other seasons in the burgeoning Bosch universe, the new season will be available to watch via Amazon. However, unlike the original seven seasons of Bosch, Bosch: Legacy and its second season are available on Amazon's ad-supported Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). Amazon Freevee is free at the point of use, but in case anyone without a subscription to Amazon Prime wants one so they can watch the original series in time for the upcoming release, a Prime Video membership can be purchased for $8.99 per month, with it also coming as part of the Amazon Prime package that costs $14.99 per month. Given how loved Bosch is, this is a small price to pay, if you indeed pay anything at all, to indulge in one of the most celebrated cop shows right now.

Is There a Trailer for Bosch: Legacy Season 2?

Unfortunately, as it stands, there is not yet a trailer for Bosch: Legacy season 2. However, with much of the same themes and style returning for this second outing, you can check out the trailer for Bosch: Legacy Season 1 in the player above to wet your whistle.

What Will Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Be About?

Although there is not an official plot synopsis for Season 2, we do know that this spin-off's sophomore outing will follow on directly from the end of Season 1. With so much still at stake, and with the closing cliffhanger suggesting Maddie's life is in serious danger, we are likely to jump straight back into the action as Harry's days without rest continue. Despite Season 1 neatly wrapping up certain plot threads such as the final shootout and the safety of Vibiana (Roxana Brusso), it also cleverly left the door open for what may come, which has left fans clawing for more ever since. What we do know is that Season 2 will be based on Michael Connelly's novel The Crossing, which means any fans of that book will already have an advantage.

Who's In the Cast of Bosch: Legacy Season 2?

Although a full cast list has not yet been revealed, the ending of Season 1 has left the door open for the potential return of many fan-favorite Bosch: Legacy characters. Definitely returning for Season 2 alongside our protagonist Harry Bosch played by Titus Welliver (The Town) are the likes of Anthony Gonzales (Results) as Rico Perez, Mimi Rogers (Ginger Snaps) as Honey Chandler, Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead) as Maddie Bosch, and Stephen A. Chang (Shameless) as Mo Bassi. Fans will also be hoping that many other characters from season 1 may return, perhaps alongside some famous new faces as the show's popularity grows and potentially pulls in even more star power, with Michael Connelly himself confirming there would be "new faces" in the upcoming season via a Twitter (which you can see above).

Who Are the Creators of Bosch: Legacy?

Bosch: Legacy was developed by Tom Bernardo (The Lincoln Lawyer), and Eric Overmyer (The Wire), alongside the aforementioned Michael Connelly. The show is directed by a plethora of talented directors, including the likes of Patrick Cady (Interrogation) and Sharat Raju (The Walking Dead), with the series music by Jeff Russo (Fargo). With such a talented crew at the heart of this spin-off, let's hope most if not all of them return for Season 2.

How Many Episodes Does Bosch: Legay Season 2 Have?

It looks like Season 2 will be another bout of 10 episodes, with 1-5 as yet untitled. However, Episode 6 is titled "Dos Matadores", Episode 7 is titled "I Miss Vin Scully", Episode 8 is titled "Seventy-Four Degrees in Belize", Episode 9 is titled "Escape Plan", and Episode 10 is titled "A Step Ahead".

What's Next for the Bosch Universe?

The Bosch universe is about to expand, with Amazon Studios clearly noting the long-running success of the franchise. According to Deadline, two untitled new spin-offs of the Bosch brand are in the works, with one centered on Bosch's former partner Detective Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), and the second about the as-yet-unknown character of Renee Ballard, who is set to head the LAPD's cold case division. That's not to mention the confirmed Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy. With so much expansion in the works for the show, fans have every right to be both delighted and excited, as it looks as if the Bosch universe is only just beginning.