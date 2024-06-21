The Big Picture Anthony Michael Hall won't be returning to Bosch: Legacy, despite a cliffhanger ending in the previous season.

Hall had a positive experience on Bosch, praising co-star Titus Welliver and the involvement of Michael Connelly.

Hall is set to join the cast of Reacher as a new villain, excited to be a part of the show based on Lee Child's novel Persuader.

Anthony Michael Hall might well be the king of Dad TV at the moment, as he trades Bosch: Legacy for Reacher. It seems, however, that he won't be returning to the former, as he told TV Insider in a recent interview. Hall, who played Special Agent Will Barron in the Amazon Freevee series, expressed his surprise at the decision, given the cliffhanger ending of the previous season, when he was asked about the chances of his appearance in the upcoming third season of the series. Hall’s character, Special Agent Will Barron, was tasked with shadowing Bosch as part of an investigation, a storyline that seems to have been abandoned. Despite this unexpected turn, Hall remains positive about his time on the show.

"I was hoping so, but… I think they just are leaving that character alone. I’m cool with it though, but it was weird. It kind of faked me out because the season ended on a cliffhanger, and I was playing this lead FBI guy that was going after [Harry Bosch]. But listen, I had a great time on that show."

Hall drew parallels between his experiences on Bosch: Legacy and another Amazon series, Reacher, noting the shared roots in acclaimed literary works by Michael Connelly and Lee Child. "Michael Connelly was actually on set and wrote some of the episodes that I was in. So he doesn’t just oversee it, he’s really in the trenches on that show."

Reflecting on his time on Bosch: Legacy, Hall spoke highly of his co-star Titus Welliver. "I had a great experience working with Titus [Welliver]. Great guy. He really is. He’s a humble down-to-earth guy. Like myself, he’s been chipping away at it for a long time. And he actually co-wrote an episode with Michael [Connelly] that I was in. So, you know, it was a real fun, fun project to be a part of." Welliver, who also serves as a producer on the series, has been a central figure in the show's success.

Anthony Michael Hall is 'Reacher's Next Villain​​​​

​​​Hall is set to join the cast of Reacher in its new season, where he will portray Zachary Beck, a character from Lee Child’s Persuader, the novel upon which the season is based. Beck is "a wholesale rug dealer, with a lot more at play". Hall has stated that he is "proud to be a part of" the show, which is due to premiere next year.

