The Big Picture Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy is based on bestselling novels and follows a murder investigation that jeopardizes the lives of key characters.

Closing moments of Season 2 reveal Maddie's involvement in a convict's death, hinting at Harry's potential orchestration.

Updated Season 3 cast features new additions Andrea Cortes, Tommy Martinez, Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, and Dale Dickey.

The upcoming third season of Amazon Freevee's smash-hit procedural, Bosch Legacy, has been bolstered by the addition of five new cast members. Andrea Cortes (Mayans M.C.), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Orla Brady (Freud’s Last Session), Michael Reilly Burke (Ted Bundy) and Dale Dickey (Winter’s Bone). At the same time, Amazon released an updated synopsis for the new season which follows on from last season's explosive finale.

The official synopsis for Season 3, as released by Amazon Freevee, states:

Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy, currently in production, is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993). The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

How Did 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2 End?

In the closing moments of Season 2, Maddie's courtroom face-off with Dockweiler marks a significant moment, as her compelling testimony plays a crucial role in ensuring his conviction. However, the aftermath is bittersweet for her, as she soon learns of Dockweiler's fatal overdose in prison, a piece of news that brings her mixed feelings. The season's climax throws a shocking curveball when it's hinted that Harry may have orchestrated Dockweiler's murder through a convict he previously incarcerated. The revelation comes unexpectedly to Maddie, who answers the ominous phone call, leaving the audience pondering the future dynamics between Maddie and Harry after this unsettling development.

Meanwhile, Chandler decides enough is enough, and decides to take a stand, announcing she will run for District Attorney of Los Angeles. And in a touching moment, she seeks out Lance Reddick's Irvin Irving for his endorsement, in the actor's final appearance in the series prior to his passing.

Who is Returning for 'Bosch: Legacy's Third Season?

Returning Season 2 cast includes Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce) and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).