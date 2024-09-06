Fans of Bosch: Legacy were hit with bittersweet news today following the announcement that the third season of the popular series will also be its last. Titus Welliver, who has portrayed the iconic detective Harry Bosch for the past decade, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt farewell to the role and the team he’s worked with over the years. In his emotional post, Welliver wrote:

"Ten years ago I had the incredible good fortune to be cast as Harry Bosch on the series Bosch. For 10 years I have had the tremendous privilege to work alongside the most amazing writers, producers and cast of actors all driven by the most hardworking and incredible crew. We have become a family, and I'm eternally grateful for every person involved in the tremendous effort it took to make the most substantive show out there. This all started with the genius and gift of Michael Connelly and his marvelous books. I could write a book (and maybe I will) on the years of joy I have experienced walking in Harry's shoes. I will simply say thank you to all of you for making this the most rewarding and beautiful experience of my career."

When Will The Final Season of 'Bosch: Legacy' Premiere?

While the news of the show's conclusion is disappointing, there is some good news for fans: the third season of Bosch: Legacy is set to premiere on Prime Video in March 2025. Michael Connelly, the author of the Harry Bosch novels that inspired the series, confirmed the news via his own Instagram, revealing that the upcoming season will be the best yet. Connelly also announced that while Bosch: Legacy is ending, it won’t be the last time viewers see Harry Bosch. The upcoming spinoff series, centered around Maggie Q’s Renée Ballard, will continue the Bosch universe. Connelly hinted that Bosch will appear in multiple episodes of the new series and may even become a regular fixture, stating, "If you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!"

Though the show is coming to an end, the character of Harry Bosch will continue to live on in new stories. As Connelly pointed out, the legacy of Bosch is far from over, and fans have much to look forward to in the expanding Bosch universe.

Stay tuned for more updates as the third and final season of Bosch: Legacy approaches its March 2025 premiere on Prime Video.