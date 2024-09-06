There's good news and bad news today for fans of Harry Bosch, the dogged cop-turned-private-investigator who's walked the beat on Amazon Prime Video since 2014. The good news is that the third season of Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Prime Video in March; the bad news is that the series' third season will be its last. Michael Connelly, author of the Harry Bosch novels that inspired the series, announced the news today on Instagram.

Connelly touts the upcoming third season of Legacy as the best season yet of the character's ten-season run, which includes seven seasons of Bosch on Prime Video and the three seasons of Legacy, which follows Bosch as he retires from the LAPD and becomes a private detective, while also keeping tabs on his daughter, a newly-minted police officer herself. He also highlights the upcoming spinoff centering around Maggie Q's Renée Ballard, a detective assigned to the LAPD's cold case unit. As Connelly points out, "if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!" - we already know that Titus Welliver is set to turn up in three episodes of that series as Harry Bosch, but Connelly's comments indicate that the character could be an ongoing presence in that series.

Who Is Harry Bosch?

Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch was named after the 15th-century Dutch painter best known for his nightmarish depictions of the afterlife. First appearing in Connelly's 1992 novel The Black Echo, Bosch is the son of a sex worker who was murdered when Bosch was eleven. He went on to join the military, and served with distinction in the Special Forces before joining the Los Angeles Police Department. He once worked as a technical advisor for a successful TV series, which paid enough to finance a fabulous house in the Hollywood Hills. Bosch has a problem with authority and a tendency to follow his own instincts, which often puts him at odds with his superiors. He has one daughter, Maddie (portrayed on the series by Madison Lintz), who eventually followed in his footsteps by joining the LAPD herself; his ex-wife, FBI agent Eleanor Wish (Sarah Clarke) was killed in action in Bosch's fourth season.

Maggie Q will make her debut as Renée Ballard on the third season of Bosch: Legacy, as will new characters played by Andrea Cortés (Mayans M.C.), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Orla Brady (Star Trek: Picard), Michael Reilly Burke (Griselda), and Dale Dickey (A Love Song). Series regulars Welliver, Lintz, Troy Evans, Mimi Rogers, Gregory Scott Cummins, Mark Rolston, Scott Klace, Denise G. Sanchez, Jamie Hector, Stephan A. Chang, and Anthony Gonzales will also return.

The third and final season of Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in March 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.